Reading's Crandall Named Sher-Wood Hockey ECHL Player of the Week
January 3, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - Justin Crandall of the Reading Royals is the Sher-Wood Hockey ECHL Player of the Week for Dec. 27-Jan. 1.
Crandall scored two goals, added six assists and was a +6 as the Royals went 3-0-0 last week.
The 24-year-old old had two assists in a 5-0 win over Elmira on Wednesday, scored a pair of goals in a 4-2 victory against Wheeling on Friday and tallied four assists in a 5-2 win at Adirondack on Saturday.
A native of Lakeville, Minn., Crandall has 26 points (10g-16a) in 25 games with the Royals this season.
Crandall has recorded 84 points (28g-56a) in 83 career ECHL games with Reading while adding three points (1g-2a) in nine career American Hockey League games with Chicago and Albany.
Prior to turning pro, Crandall played four seasons at the University of Minnesota-Duluth where he had 79 points (40g-39a) in 145 career games.
On behalf of Justin Crandall, a case of pucks will be donated to a Reading youth hockey organization by Sher-Wood Hockey, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Sher-Wood Hockey has donated more than 35,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.
Runners Up: Greger Hanson, Allen (3 gp, 5g, 4a, 9 pts.), Shawn Szydlowski, Fort Wayne (3 gp, 5g, 3a, 8 pts.) and Kelly Zajac, South Carolina (3 gp, 3g, 5a, 8 pts.).
Also Nominated: Stephen Perfetto (Alaska), Justin Kea (Elmira), Brant Harris (Florida), Josh Shalla (Indy), Shane Berschbach (Toledo), Phil Brewer (Tulsa), Erik Bradford (Utah) and Derek Army (Wheeling).
PREVIOUS WINNERS
Oct. 14-16 Kyle Bonis, Toledo Walleye
Oct. 17-23 Emerson Clark, Tulsa Oilers
Oct. 24-30 Lindsay Sparks, Rapid City Rush
Oct. 31-Nov. 6 Trevor Cheek, Fort Wayne Komets
Nov. 7-13 Justin Buzzeo, Atlanta Gladiators
Nov. 14-20 Alex Wideman, Indy Fuel
Nov. 21-27 Sam Warning, Quad City Mallards
Nov. 28-Dec. 4 Vaclav Karabacek, Elmira Jackals
Dec. 5-11 Jacob MacDonald, Toledo Walleye
Dec. 12-18 Mike Cazzola, Fort Wayne Komets
Dec. 19-23 Spencer Asuchak, Allen Americans
