Reading Royals (ECHL) Weekly: Raconteur Royale No. Seventeen

LAST WEEK'S GAMES Wednesday February 1, 2017 @ Toledo Walleye Win 3-2 Friday February 3, 2017 @ Toledo Walleye Win 7-5 Saturday February 4, 2017 @ Wheeling Nailers Win 4-3 ot

TEAM RECORD

GP W L OTL SOL PTS WIN % GF GA STREAK Place in Standings Overall 45 28 14 1 2 59 .656 170 127 6-0-0-1 2nd North Division Home 20 14 6 0 0 28 .700 84 53 2-0-0-0 Road 25 14 8 1 2 31 .620 86 74 4-0-0-1

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 9, 2017 v SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS Santander Arena - Reading, PA (7:00 pm)

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 11, 2017 v NORFOLK ADMIRALS Santander Arena - Reading, PA (7:00 pm)

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 12, 2017 v NORFOLK ADMIRALS Santander Arena - Reading, PA (7:00 pm)

Weekly Notes

Last week, the Royals took to the road and ran off three straight wins, beginning with back-to-back wins over the Toledo Walleye at Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio on Wednesday (3-2) and Friday (7-5) and concluding with a 4-3 overtime victory over the Wheeling Nailers at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, West Virginia, on Saturday.

The three straight wins for Reading this past week pushed the team's current win streak to six and unbeaten streak to seven (6- 0-0-1), dating to a 3-2 shootout loss to the Adirondack Thunder on January 24.

Reading has won four consecutive games on the road-and the team is unbeaten in the last five (4-0-0-1) played away from Santander Arena.

The Royals record currently stands at a team season-best fourteen games over .500 at 28-14-1-2=59, which puts the team in second place in the North Division.

The Royals have compiled a record of 14-3-0-1 in the team's last eighteen played and 22-6-0-1 in the team's last twenty-nine.

This week, Reading became the first visiting team to win twice in Toledo with the back-to-back wins over the Walleye at Huntington Center.

The two games against Toledo this past week completed the Royals regular season schedule against teams from the Western Conference. In eleven games against the West, the Royals went 9-1-0-1.

Saturday's game was the sixth of seven games during the regular season to be played against the Wheeling Nailers. Reading has compiled a record of 4-2-0-0 against Wheeling. The final game of the regular season series between the Royals and Nailers will be held on April 2 at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, where Reading has gone 2-1-0-0 so far.

Reading has compiled a record of 15-9-1-1 so far against teams from the North Division with fifteen more games to be played within the Division: four against Adirondack; three against Brampton; four against Elmira; three against Manchester; and one against Wheeling.

The Royals have twelve games remaining against teams from the South Division: two against Greenville, nine against Norfolk (two of which will be played in the upcoming week-Saturday and Sunday); and one against the South Carolina Stingrays (which will also be played this week-on Thursday).

Reading scored the game's first goal in both wins over the Walleye this past week to stretch the team's streak of scoring first to five straight games (all wins). That streak was snapped when the Nailers scored twenty-eight seconds into what turned out to be a 4-3 overtime win for Reading on Saturday. (NOTE: That was the quickest goal scored into a game against Reading this year.)

The Royals have scored first in twenty-five of the team's forty-five games (55.6%), and the team has compiled a record of 19-5-1-0 in those games, which is a .780 win percentage.

The Nailers held two separate leads (at 2-0 and, after Reading had tied the game at two, at 3-2) in Saturday's game before Reading was able to mount a successful comeback effort. That game marked the tenth come-from-behind victory of the year for the Royals. Three of those come-back wins have come against the Nailers.

Reading trailed 3-2 entering the third period in Wheeling on Saturday. That game proved to be the fourth time this year that the Royals have entered the third period trailing the opposition and still picked up the two points (4-11-1-0). Only four teams (Colorado, Idaho, Quad City, and Toledo) have won more games than Reading when entering the third period trailing the opposition.

The Royals have outscored the opposition by twenty-three goals (62-39) in the third period this season. Only the Allen Americans (+34) and Toledo (+24) have a better third-period goal differential than Reading.

Saturday's game marked the fifth time this season that Reading has ended regulation time in a tie with the opposition. The Royals have gone 2-3 in those games, going 2-1 in overtime and 1-2 in the shootout.

Historically, Saturday's game marked the 207th time out of 1125 total regular season games-18.4% of games played- that Reading has played in a regular season game that has gone beyond regulation time. It marked the 85th time that the game has ended in overtime (41.1% of the games that have gone beyond relation). Reading has gone 40-45 in those games.

Jesper Pettersson has scored the overtime game winner in both OT wins for Reading this season. He is the sixth player to score two regular season OT GWGs in Royals' history, joining John Morlang, Dany Roussin, Marc Cavosie, Olivier Labelle and Yannick Tifu. (Brock Hooton is the lone player to score two OT GWGs in playoffs for the Royals).

Pettersson is the third skater for Reading to score two consecutive OT GWGs. The other two were John Morlang (11/25/05 v Toledo; and 02/03/06 v Wheeling) and Yannick Tifu (02/04/12 @ Florida; and 02/10/12 v Elmira).

Brock Hooton also scored his playoff OT winners in consecutive fashion in the 2008 first round series against the Elmira Jackals).

The Royals 7-5 win on Friday in Toledo marked the third time this year that Reading has scored seven or more goals in a single game (3-0-0-0). The Royals have scored five or more goals fifteen times this season (14-1-0-0).

Twelve different skaters registered at least one point-and four skaters had multi-point performances-in Friday's 7-5 win. Nine skaters played to a plus in that game, led by Robbie Czarnik, who played plus-4 (+4).

Overall, the Royals have scored a total of 170 goals through forty-five games played, which translates into a 3.78 team goals per game average, which is tied for third best in the league.

Friday's game marked the first time that Reading had allowed as many as five goals against since a 5-4 loss to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on December 16, eighteen games earlier. It was the seventh time that the Royals have allowed five or more goals against-and the first time that Reading was able to pull out the win in one of those games (1-6-0-0).

In the last twenty-nine games, the Royals have allowed a total of 64 goals against, which is an average of 2.21 goals per game during that time span.

Overall, Reading has allowed a total of 127 total goals against, which translates into a 2.82 goals against, which is second best in the league.

All three goals scored by Reading during regulation time in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win in Wheeling were scored while the team was playing with the man advantage (3-6), tying a team season-high with three power play goals in a single game. That snapped a streak of two consecutive games in which Reading's power play had been held off the board.

Saturday's game marked the seventh time this year that Reading has scored two or more power play goals in a single game, and the team is 7-0-0-0 in those games.

Reading got touched up for a pair of power play goals against in Friday's 7-5 win in Toledo. That marked the first time since a 7- 6 loss to the Atlanta Gladiators on November 13-in the thirteenth game of the year-that Reading's penalty killers were touched up for more than one power play goal against in a single game.

In the last four games, Reading has given up four power play goals against in 18 chances for the opposition (77.8%) kill ratio.

Chris McCarthy, who leads the Royals with forty-six points (19g-27a) in forty-two games, is riding a five game point streak (3g- 6a).

McCarthy, who is tied with Robbie Czarnik for the team lead with eleven multi-point performances, racked up back-to- back multi-point games on Friday (1g-1a) and Saturday (0g-3a).

McCarthy also leads the Royals with 137 shots on goal.

Robbie Czarnik, who scored back-to-back game winning goals in Toledo, registered his eleventh multi-point game of the year (2g-0a) in Friday's 7-5 win against the Walleye. That was his second multi-goal game of the year.

Czarnik has scored three game winning goals this season, which is tied for the team lead with Mike Pereira and Jesper Pettersson.

Czarnik recorded has twenty-seven points (12g-15a) in his last twenty-one games.

Justin Crandall, who has played plus-7 in his last six games, leads the Royals' forwards in plus-minus at plus-22 (+22) in thirty- nine games played.

Crandall has scored fifteen goals on just seventy-one shots, which is a team-leading 21.1% scoring ratio.

Olivier Labelle, who registered his ninth multi-point game of the year on Saturday in Wheeling (0g-2a), has six points (2g-4a) in his last four games.

Matt Willows became the third skater to record a hattrick for Reading this season when he scored all three goals scored in regulation time-all while on the power play-in Saturday's overtime win. Willows also recorded the primary assist on the overtime game winner (by Jesper Pettersson). That was the third four-point game of the year for the Royals-and the third multi-point game for Willows in his last five played.

Willows, who is riding a five game point (and assist) streak (5g-5a=10pts), has twenty-four points (11g- 13a) and played to a plus-11 (+11) in twenty-three games with the Royals.

Ryan Penny registered his eighth multi-point game of the season (1g-1a) on Friday in Toledo. Penny has twenty-six points (10g-16a) in his last twenty-nine games played.

Steven Swavely, who scored Royals' fourth goal in Friday's 7-5 win over the Walleye, has eight points (4g- 4a) in his last six games.

Defenseman Florian Iberer is tied thirteenth in scoring amongst defensemen in the league with twenty-seven points (8g-19a) in forty-three games played.

Matt Wilkins, who picked up an assist in each of the two wins over the Walleye last week, has ten points (3g-7a) in his last ten games.

Ian Watters, who snapped a nine-game goal scoring drought with an empty-netter in Toledo on Friday, has seven points (1g- 6a) in his last seven games. Watters played in his 173rd career game as a Royal on Saturday. He is sixth on the all-time games- played list-three behind Reagan Rome.

Defenseman Nick Luukko, who played plus-2 (+2) in Friday's 7-5 win for Reading, is playing at a collective plus-24 (+24) in forty- five games this season, which leads the team and is third best amongst defensemen in the league.

Defenseman Jesper Pettersson scored his second overtime game winner of the season on Saturday in Wheeling. All three of Pettersson's goals have proven to be game winners, including a late third-period tie breaking game winner against the Elmira Jackals on November 25.

Defenseman Todd Perry scored his second goal of the year-both of which have been scored while the Royals were playing a man short-18:54 into the first period to give Reading a 1-0 lead in Toledo last Wednesday. Perry is tied with Steven Swavely for the team lead in short-handed goals this year with two. The Royals have scored a total of 8 short-handed goals this year.

Defenseman Derik Johnson picked up the primary assist on the third-period tie-breaking game winner (by Robbie Czarnik) with just 6:17 left in regulation on Friday in Toledo. Johnson now has ten points (4g-6a) in forty-five games played this season, tying his point output for the team in fifty total games last season.

Defenseman Maxim Lamarche picked up a pair of assists in Saturday's 4-3 OT win in Wheeling. That was the second multi- point performance of the season for Lamarche, who has six points (1g-5a) in his last five games.

Goaltender Martin Ouellette, who won Wednesday's game in Toledo and Saturday's game in Wheeling, is riding a four game win streak and five game unbeaten streak. Ouellette, who has compiled a record of 11-5-0-1 has a 2.55 goals against average, which is fifth best in the league and a .916 save percentage, which is also fifth best in the league.

Goaltender Mark Dekanich registered his second consecutive win on Friday, making 26 saves on 31 shots in the 7-5 victory. In twenty-four games with the Royals, Dekanich has compiled a record of 12-9-1-1 with a 3.02 goals against average and .908 save percentage.

LAST WEEK'S TRANSACTIONS 01/29/17 Add Olivier Labelle (f) Returned from Syracuse Crunch (AHL) 02/02/17 Add Kenny Ryan (f) Added to Roster - Activated from Team Suspension Delete Kenny Ryan (f) Placed on ECHL Reserve List 02/03/17 Add Nathan Moon (f) Acquired via Trade with Toledo Walleye (future considerations) 02/05/17 Delete Kenny Ryan (f) Placed on Team Suspension

End. 17 02-06

