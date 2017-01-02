Reading Royals (ECHL) Weekly: Raconteur Royale No. 12

Week Twelve (January 2, 2017)

LAST WEEK'S GAMES Wednesday December 28, 2016 v Elmira Jackals Win 5-0 Friday December 30, 2016 v Wheeling Nailers Win 4-2 Saturday December 31, 2016 @ Adirondack Thunder Win 5-2

TEAM RECORD

GP W L OTL SOL PTS WIN % GF GA STREAK Place in Standings Overall 31 18 11 1 1 38 .613 111 91 4-0-0-0 3rd North Division Home 13 9 4 0 0 18 .692 57 37 3-0-0-0 Road 18 9 7 1 1 20 .556 54 524 1-0-0-0

THIS WEEK'S GAMES FRIDAY, JANUARY 6 v ADIRONDACK THUNDER Santander Arena - Reading, PA (7:00 pm)

Flyers Friday - Number Two of Six Appearance by Flyers' Alumnus and Philadelphia Legend Bill Clement Royals Wear Special Jerseys Honoring "Five Decades of the Flyers"

SATURDAY, JANUARY 7 v ADIRONDACK THUNDER Santander Arena - Reading, PA (7:00 pm)

"Purple Goes Green" Agriculture Night

This past week, the Royals won all three games played, winning the final two of a four game home stand on Wednesday against the Elmira Jackals (5-0) and Friday over the Wheeling Nailers (4-2). The team then traveled to Glens Falls, New York, where the team won a New Year's Eve showdown with the Adirondack Thunder, 5-2.

Reading is currently riding a four game win streak. This marks the third time this season that the Royals have won three or more games in a row.

Reading has won the last three consecutive games on home ice; and Saturday's win in Adirondack snapped a two-game losing skid out on the road for Reading.

The Royals played eleven games in the month of December and compiled a record of 8-3-0-0 during the month.

The three wins for the Royals this past week pushed team's record to a season-best seven games over .500 (18-11-1-1=38) for the first time this season.

Friday's win over Wheeling served to jump the Royals over the Adirondack Thunder into third place in the North Division for the first time since December 15.

Saturday's 5-2 win over Adirondack was the seventy-second regular season game for the Royals during Calendar Year 2016, during which Reading went 39-26-5-2 (.590 win percentage).

Reading played fourteen playoff games in 2016, going 7-5-2 in the post-season.

Wednesday's 5-0 win over Elmira was the first shutout of the season for Reading. The Royals held the Jackals to a season low sixteen shots in that game.

The shutout on Wednesday marked the 56th time that Reading has held the opposition off the scoreboard in a regular season game during the sixteen year history of the team.

Goaltender Drew Fielding, who stopped all sixteen shots he faced on Wednesday is the twenty-sixth goaltender in team history to record a regular season shutout.

The fewest shots ever faced in Royals' history in a shutout performance occurred on November 13, 2004 when Cody Rudkowsky made fourteen saves to blank the Dayton Bombers, 3-0.

In all three wins this week, the Royals held the opposition to two goals or less. Reading has held the opponent to two goals or less sixteen times this year, and the team has gone 14-2-0-0 in those games.

The Royals have allowed a total of 30 goals against in the last fifteen games (2.00 team goals against average), during which the team has compiled a record of 12-3-0-0.

In the first sixteen games of the regular season Reading allowed a total of 61 goals against, which translated into a team GAA of 3.81. The team went 6-8-1-1 in those games.

Overall, Reading has allowed 91 goals against in thirty- one games played, which is a 2.94 team goals against average, eighth best in the league.

Reading scored at least four goals in each of the three wins this past week. The Royals have scored four or more goals seventeen times this season, and the team has gone 13-4-0-0 in those games.

In the last fifteen games, Reading has scored 59 goals, which is an average of 3.93 goals per game. Through the first sixteen games of the year, the Royals averaged 3.25 goals per game

Overall, Reading is eighth in the league with a 3.58 goals per game average.

The Royals' game winning goals this past week came from three different players: Olivier Labelle, Chris McCarthy and Robbie Czarnik.

For Labelle that was his second game winner of the year. He is the team's all-time career leader with twenty game winning goals in 259 games with the Royals.

These were the first game winners of the season for McCarthy and Czarnik, who had four game winners with the Royals last season.

Reading has now had fourteen different players score a game winning goal for the team this year.

The Royals have scored the game's first goal in four straight games-and in sixteen of the thirty-one so far played. Reading has compiled a record of 11-4-1-0 when scoring first, which is a .719 win percentage.

Although the Royals power play was held off the board in Wednesday's shutout win over Elmira (0-4), Reading bounced back to score a PPG against Wheeling on Friday (1-5) and a pair with the man advantage-including the game winner-on Saturday against Adirondack (2-5).

The Royals have scored at least one power play goal in eleven of the last fifteen games, going 13 for 50 with the man advantage (26.0%) during that time span.

Saturday's 2-5 performance with the man advantage marked the fifth time this season that Reading has scored more than one PPG in a game, and the team has gone 5-0-0-0 in those games.

Overall, Reading is 24 for 109 on the power play this season, which is a 22.0 scoring ration-fourth best in the league.

Adirondack broke through for a power play goal on their second power play chance on Saturday (1-5), snapping a string of nine games-and twenty-nine consecutive power play chances-in which the Royals held the opponents' power play off the board.

Reading's PK has blanked the opposition in thirteen of the team's last seventeen games, killing 52 of the last 56 power play chances for the opposition (dating back 18 games), which is a 92.9% kill ratio during that time span.

Overall, the Royals are killing penalties at a 79.8% ratio (22 PPGA in 109 chances), which is twenty-first in the league.

Chris McCarthy is riding a four game point streak (3g-3a). His goals this past week included a third-period tie-breaking game winner in Friday's 4-2 win over Wheeling.

That was his first game winner of the year.

McCarthy leads the Royals with fourteen goals and thirty points (14g- 16a) in twenty-eight games.

McCarthy also leads the Royals with seven multi-point performances, including two in the last two games for the team.

Olivier Labelle is riding a three game point streak (2g-2a=4pts).

He broke a four game streak without a point when he scored the first goal in the 5-0 win over Elmira on Wednesday, which proved to be his second game winner of the year. He also scored the first goal in Saturday's 5-2 win over Elmira. Labelle leads the team with five 'first goals' this year.

He recorded his sixth multi-point game of the season Saturday against Adirondack (1g-1a).

Justin Crandall has recorded four consecutive multipoint performances (5g-7a=12pts), which have included two four-point games-both against the Adirondack Thunder-with the second coming on Saturday (0g-4a).

After recording three points (1g-2a) in his first ten games, Crandall has now recorded twenty-three points (9g-14a) and played plus-17 (+17) in his last fifteen games.

Robbie Czarnik is riding a three game point (and goal scoring) streak (4g-3a), and he's racked up five multi-point performances in his last six games (5g-6a=11pts).

Czarnik recorded his first multi-goal game of the year (2g-0a) in Wednesday's win over Elmira, scoring both of his goals in that game in the third period.

Czarnik also scored the Royals' second goal (to give the team a 2-1 lead) 17:04 into the second period of Friday's win over Wheeling.

Czarnik scored his fourth power play goal of the year-second on the team only to Olivier Labelle (6)-11:57 into the third period of Saturday's game to give Reading a 3-1 lead. That goal proved to be his first game winner of the year.

Defenseman Florian Iberer, who played in his 800th career pro game on Saturday, is riding a three game point streak (2g-2a)-and has at least one point in five of his last six games (3g-4a=7pts).

Iberer scored the Royals' third goal in Wednesday's 5-0 win over Elmira, and he recorded his second power play goal of the season 7:27 into the second period on Saturday to give Reading a 2-0 lead over Adirondack.

Iberer's seven goals are tied fourth most amongst defensemen in the league.

Iberer leads all defensemen on the Royals with twenty-one points (7g-14a), placing him tied sixth amongst defensemen in the league.

Ryan Penny, who scored the Royals' second goal against Elmira on Wednesday, has thirteen points (3g-10a) in his last fifteen games.

Matt Willows broke a four game string without a goal, when he bagged the Royals' first empty netter against Adirondack on Saturday. Willows has seven points (3g-4a) and is playing plus-4 (+4) in nine games with Reading.

Defenseman Michael Boivin had his three game assist streak snapped on Saturday. Boivin has fifteen points (7g-8a=15pts) and has played plus-7 (+7) in twenty games with the Royals.

Kevin Sundher recorded his first point since November 30 when he recorded the primary assist on Reading's second goal (by Robbie Czarnik) on Friday against the Nailers.

Defenseman Nick Luukko has played to a plus in four straight games (+4) and is playing to plus-10 (+10) in thirty-one games with the Royals.

Ian Watters, who recorded the secondary assist on the Royals second goal against Wheeling on Friday, has five points (1g-4a) in his last eight games.

Watters played in his 160th game as a Royal on Saturday, which is eighth most in team history-two behind Malcolm MacMillan.

Defenseman Derik Johnson, who has played to a plus in three straight games (+3), leads all defensemen on the team at plus-13 (+13) through thirty-one games played.

Defenseman Todd Perry played to a personal season-best plus-3 (+3) in Wednesday's 5-0 win over Elmira on Wednesday. Perry played in his 154th game as a Royal on Saturday, which surpasses the 153 played by Dany Roussin as ninth most all-time in team history.

Defenseman Jesper Pettersson has played plus-3 (+3) in his last four games. He has played to a collective plus-10 (+10) through twenty-two games this season.

Goaltender Drew Fielding won both of his starts for the Royals this week: 5-0 against Elmira on Wednesday; and 5-2 against Adirondack on Saturday. He has now won all three games in which he has started for Reading this year (3-0-0-0), allowing only four goals in four games played-which translates into a 1.19 goals against average.

Fielding's sixteen save shutout on Wednesday was the first zero of the year for Reading.

Fielding has stopped 99 of the 103 shots he's faced so far in four games for Reading, which is a .961 save percentage.

Goaltender Austin Lotz, who was loaned to the Royals from the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League last Wednesday, made twenty-six saves-many in spectacular fashion-in Reading's 4-2 win over Wheeling on Friday to record his first win as a pro in his first game with the Royals.

LAST WEEK'S TRANSACTIONS 12/28/16 Add Matt Hilbert (g) Signed as Emergency Back-Up Goaltender (am) Add Austin Lotz (g) Loaned from Tucson Roadrunners (AHL) Delete Matt Hilbert (g) Released as Emergency Back-Up Goaltender (pm)

12/29/16 Delete Miles Liberati (d) Traded to Allen Americans (ECHL) (completion of futures due)

12/30/16 Delete Matt Wilkins (f) Placed on ECHL Reserve List Delete Tyrell Goulbourne (f) Placed on ECHL Reserve List Delete Mark Dekanich (g) Placed on 21-Day Injured Reserve (Retroactive to 12/22/16) Delete Mike Pereira (f) Placed on 21-Day Injured Reserve (Retroactive to 12/14/16)

12/31/16 Add Tyrell Goulbourne Activated from ECHL Reserve List

01/02/17 Add Steven Swavely (f) Loaned from Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL) Add Maxim Lamarche (d) Loaned from Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL)

