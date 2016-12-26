Reading Royals (ECHL) Weekly: Raconteur Royale No. 11 (12/19

LAST WEEK'S GAMES Tuesday December 20, 2016 @ Adirondack Thunder (Rescheduled 01/24/17) Wednesday December 21, 2016 v Manchester Monarchs Loss 2-4 Friday December 23, 2016 v Adirondack Thunder Win 5-2

TEAM RECORD

GP W L OTL SOL PTS WIN % GF GA STREAK Place in Standings Overall 28 15 11 1 1 32 .571 97 87 1-0-0-0 4th North Division Home 11 7 4 0 0 14 .636 48 35 1-0-0-0 Road 17 8 7 1 1 18 .529 49 52 0-2-0-0

THIS WEEK'S GAMES WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 28 v ELMIRA JACKALS Santander Arena - Reading, PA (7:00 pm)

Pucks n' Paws Night Riley Gill Bobblehead (First in Series of Four) Giveaway Courtesy of Reading Health System

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30 v WHEELING NAILERS Santander Arena - Reading, PA (7:00 pm)

First of Five "Flyers Fridays" Philadelphia Flyer Great Doug Crossman Flyers Cover Wrapped Canvas Image Giveaway Courtesy of Reading Health System "Five Decades of the Flyers" Specialty Jerseys (On-Line Auction)

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31 @ ADIRONDACK THUNDER Glens Falls Civic Center - Glens Falls, New York (5:30 pm)

Broadcast: Broadcast Begins 30 Minutes Prior to Opening Face-Off With Pre-Game Warm-Up Show

Digital Stream on iHeartRadio Rumba 1340 - Reading

Road Games Only: BCTV Telecast in Berks County, PA (Comcast Reading Cable Channel 15, Service Electric Cable Channel 19, Comcast Southern Berks Channel 965)

Pay-Per-View Streaming Video at ECHL.TV Weekly Notes

This past week, the Royals had three games scheduled, but only two were played, as the game set for Tuesday (December 20) against the Adirondack Thunder in Glens Falls, New York was postponed due to maintenance concerns at Glens Falls Civic Center. That game has now been rescheduled for Tuesday, January 24 at 7:00 pm.

After the postponement on Tuesday, the Royals returned home to Santander Arena in Reading where the team split two games, losing on Wednesday to the Manchester Monarchs (4-2) and bouncing back to beat the Adirondack Thunder (5-2) on Friday.

After the two-game split this past week, the Royals record remained at four games over .500 (15-11-1-1=32) after twenty-eight games played, which kept the team in fourth place of the North Division.

Wednesday's loss to the Monarchs served to snap a five game home win streak for the Royals, as well as stretch the team's losing overall losing streak to three straight.

The loss to Manchester also served to drop the Royals record to 0-5-1-0 against the Monarchs with four more games to be played between the two teams-all at Santander Arena in Reading.

The Royals bounced back to win for the first time in thirteen days with Friday's 5-2 win over Adirondack in the first of what will be eleven games this season between the Royals and the Thunder.

After games against the Elmira Jackals on Wednesday and the Wheeling Nailers on Friday, the Royals will face the Thunder in three consecutive games-one on the road and two in Reading-beginning on New Year's Eve in Glens Falls, New York at 5:30 pm.

After this past week's games, the Royals have compiled a record of 5- 6-1-0 against teams in the North Division with twenty-nine more games to be played within the Division.

The next twelve games for the Royals will be against teams from the North: (i) six against Adirondack; (ii) four against Elmira; and (iii) two against the Wheeling Nailers.

Although Manchester scored first and led the entire game on Wednesday, the Royals scored the game's first goal in Friday's 5-2 win over Adirondack. That was the thirteenth game this season in which Reading has scored first. The team has gone 8-4-1-0 in those games.

Wednesday's loss marked the ninth time this season that Reading has been held to two goals or less. The team has compiled a record of 1-7-0-1 in those games.

The 5-2 win over Adirondack marked the seventh time this year that Reading has scored five or more, and the team has compiled a record of 6-1-0-0 in those games.

Overall, Reading has scored 97 goals in twenty-eight games, which translates into a 3.46 goals per game average-eighth best in the league.

The four goals given up by Reading on Wednesday marked the tenth time this year that the team has given up four or more goals against, compiling a record of 0-9-1-0 in those games.

Friday's 5-2 win marked the thirteenth time that the team has held the opposition to two goals or less, going 11-2-0-0 in those games.

Overall, Reading has allowed 87 goals so far this year, which translates into a 3.11 team goals against average, which is eleventh best in the league.

The Royals bagged a power play goal in each of the two games played this past week (2-5) and have now scored at least one power play goal in nine of the last twelve games played, going 10 for 36 (27.8%) during that time span.

Overall this season, Reading has gone 21 for 95 on the power play, which is a 22.1% scoring ratio, which is third best in the league.

At home, the Royals are scoring power play goals at a 24.3% clip-also third best in the league.

Reading killed off all five power play chances that the team faced in the two games played this past week-and have now blanked the opposition's power play in seven consecutive games, killing off all twenty power play chances the team has faced in that time span.

The Royals PK has blanked the opposition's power play twelve times this year-and eleven of those games have come in the last fourteen played.

Over the last fourteen-plus games, Reading has killed off 40 of the last 43 power play chances for the opposition, which is a 93.0 % kill ratio.

Overall, Reading is killing penalties at a 78.1% clip (21 PPGA in 96 opportunities for the opposition), which is twenty-fourth out of the twenty-seven teams in the league.

Chris McCarthy snapped a three game streak without a point when he scored the games' first goal while the Royals were on the power play in Friday's 5-2 win over Adirondack.

That was McCarthy's team leading twelfth goal of the season, and his third power play goal of the season-tied with Robbie Czarnik for second most on the team (to Olivier Labelle, who has a league-leading six power play goals this year).

That was also McCarthy's third "first-goal" of the year, which is tied with Olivier Labelle for the team lead.

McCarthy leads the Royals with twenty-five points (12g-13a) in twenty-five games played.

Ryan Penny recorded his fourth multi-point performance of the season on Friday (0g-2a)-and his second multi-point game in his last three played. Penny has eleven points (2g-9a) in his last twelve games.

Justin Crandall recorded his first pro hattrick (3g-1a) in Friday's 5-2 win over Adirondack. That marked the third time in Crandall's pro career in which he has had four or more points in a single game, which includes a career-best five point performance (1g-4a) against the Elmira Jackals on October 28, 2015-five games into his pro career. That was his third multi- point performance of this season.

Crandall's goals on Friday included the game winner, which was his second GWG of the season, and an empty- netter (his first ENG of the year).

That was the first hattrick of the year for Reading, and the first for the team since Kevin Goumas scored three in a 7-4 win over the Manchester Monarchs on March 12, 2016; and the first on home ice since Cam Reid bagged three in a 7-4 loss to the Wheeling Nailers at Santander Arena on March 4, 2016.

It was the forty-first hattrick in Royals' team history.

Crandall, who had his six game point streak snapped in last Wednesday's 4-2 loss to Manchester, has fifteen points (7g-8a) in his last twelve games.

Robbie Czarnik recorded his second consecutive multi-point game when he assisted on both goals scored by Reading in last Wednesday's 4-2 loss to Manchester. Czarnik has six points (1g-5a) in his last six games.

Defenseman Florian Iberer registered his fourth multi-point performance of the season in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to Manchester, when he factored in both goals scored by the team, assisting on the first goal and scoring the second. He also recorded a personal season-high seven shots on goal in that game.

Iberer's seventeen points (5g-12a) leads all defensemen on the Royals and places him tied for thirteenth amongst defensemen in the league.

Matt Willows is riding a three game point streak (1g-2a). He has five points (2g-3a) in six games so far played with the Royals.

Defenseman Michael Boivin snapped a streak of three games without a point, when he picked up the secondary assist on the Royals fourth goal-by Tyrell Goulbourne-twenty-five seconds into the third period of Friday's win.

Matt Wilkins scored the Royals' first goal in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Monarchs while the team was playing with the man advantage. For Wilkins, who has seven points (3g-4a) in his last nine games, that was his first power play goal as a pro.

Tyrell Goulbourne recorded his second multi-point performance (1g-1a) in a span of three games on Friday against Adirondack.

Goulbourne has eight points (4g-4a) in his last ten games.

Ian Watters, who picked up the primary assist on the tie-breaking second goal for the Royals in Friday's 5-2 win, has four points in his last five games (1g-3a).

Goaltender Mark Dekanich started his eighth consecutive game for the Royals on Wednesday against Manchester. He played 35:46 of game time until he sustained an injury on the third goal scored by the Monarchs in that game-which proved to be the game winner.

Dekanich who has started twenty games for Reading this year-and been the goaltender of record in twenty-one- has compiled a record 10-9-1-1 with a 2.94 goals against average (nineteenth in the league) and a .909 save percentage.

He has played a total of 1204 minutes, which is second most in the league. His 539 saves are third most.

Goaltender Drew Fielding made his first appearance as a Royal when he came on in substitution of Mark Dekanich in Wednesday's loss to the Monarchs. He made all ten saves he was called upon to make in that game in 21:49 of game time.

Fielding got his first start as a Royal on Friday, making 33 saves in the 5-2 win over the Thunder.

This week Fielding, who went 2-0-0-1 against the Royals as a member of the Adirondack Thunder last season, became the thirty-first goaltender in Royals' team history to play both for and against the team, joining Mark Dekanich as the second goaltender to fit that category this season.

LAST WEEK'S TRANSACTIONS 12/19/16 Add Martin Ouellette (g) Loaned from Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL) Delete Kenny Ryan (f) Placed on Team Suspension Add Johnny McInnis (f) Satisfaction of Future Considerations (Mike Pelech Trade with Utah)

12/20/16 Add Miles Liberati (d) Activated from ECHL Reserve List Delete Mike Pereira (f) Placed on ECHL Reserve List 12/21/16 Delete Martin Ouellette (g) Recalled to Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL) 12/23/16 Add Frederic Cassivi (g) Signed as Emergency Back-Up Goaltender Delete Mark Dekanich (g) Placed on ECHL Reserve List

