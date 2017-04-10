Reading Royals (ECHL) Transactions

April 10, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals
News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals of the ECHL, affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers of the National Hockey League, today announced the following transactions: (i) forward Evan Bloodoff has been released from his ECHL Standard Players Contract; (ii) goaltender Justin Fazio has been released from his Amateur Tryout Agreement; (iii) forward Chris McCarthy has been loaned to Reading from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the American Hockey League; and (iv) goaltender Martin Ouellette has been loaned to the Royals from Lehigh Valley.
NEXT UP FOR THE ROYALS THURSDAY, APRIL 13, 2017 v Brampton Beast
Game One Best-of-Seven North Division Semi-Finals Santander Arena - Reading, PA @ 7:00 pm
ROYALS BROADCAST
AUDIO: iHeartRadio - Rumba 1340 in Reading Deibler Dental In Arena Broadcast: 99.3 fm Inside Santander Arena TELEVISION: Royals' Road Games are televised locally in Berks County, Pennsylvania on BCTV, which Can Found at Comcast Reading Cable Channel 15, Service Electric Cable Channel 19, Comcast Southern Berks Channel 965 Courtesy of Boscov's Travel and Apple Vacations
STREAMING VIDEO: ECHL.TV powered by NeuLion (Pay-Per-View)
North Division Semifinal Best-of-Seven Series Game One - Brampton @ Reading, Thursday, April 13 @ 7:00 pm et Game Two - Brampton @ Reading, Saturday, April 15 @ 7:00 pm et
Game Three - Reading @ Brampton, Tuesday, April 18 @ 7:15 pm et Game Four - Reading @ Brampton, Thursday, April 20 @ 7:15 pm et Game Five - Reading @ Brampton, Saturday, April 22 @ 8:00 pm et, if necessary
Game Six - Brampton @ Reading, Monday, April 24 @ 7:00 pm et, if necessary Game Seven - Brampton @ Reading, Tuesday, April 25 @ 7:00 pm et, if necessary
