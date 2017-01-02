Reading Royals (ECHL) Transaction: Swavely (F) / Lamarche (D) Loaned

January 2, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Forward Steven Swavely and Defenseman Maxim Lamarche Loaned to Reading

The Reading Royals of the ECHL, affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers of the National Hockey League, today announced that forward Steven Swavely and defenseman Maxim Lamarche have been loaned to the Royals from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the American Hockey League.

