Reading Royals (ECHL) Transaction: Swavely (F) / Lamarche (D) Loaned
January 2, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Forward Steven Swavely and Defenseman Maxim Lamarche Loaned to Reading
The Reading Royals of the ECHL, affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers of the National Hockey League, today announced that forward Steven Swavely and defenseman Maxim Lamarche have been loaned to the Royals from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the American Hockey League.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
ECHL Stories from January 2, 2017
- STEELHEADS: Steelheads Weekly Report: January 2 - Idaho Steelheads
- Reading Royals (ECHL) Weekly: Raconteur Royale No. 12 - Reading Royals
- Americans Makowski Is the AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - Allen Americans
- Mallards Weekly Update: January 2, 2017 - Quad City Mallards
- Allen's Makowski Is AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - ECHL
- Hill Recalled to Roadrunners - Rapid City Rush
- Reading Royals (ECHL) Transaction: Swavely (F) / Lamarche (D) Loaned - Reading Royals
- ECHL this Week - January 2 - ECHL
- Nick Mattson Recalled to Rockford - Indy Fuel
- Solar Bears Receive Marchment from Marlies; Acquire Angeli From Oilers - Orlando Solar Bears
- Mallards Visit Saturday for McDougall #19 Retirement - Fort Wayne Komets
- Komets Cap 2016 with Four-Point Week, Mallards Visit Saturday for McDougall #19 Retirement Night - Fort Wayne Komets
- Stingrays Weekly Report - January 2 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Monarchs Weekly Preview - Manchester Monarchs
- Roller Coaster Ride Goes to Aces, 6-4 over Colorado - Alaska Aces
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.