Reading Royals (ECHL) Transaction: Sundher (F) Recalled by Lehigh

Reading Royals

January 27, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals

News Release

Reading Royals (ECHL) Transaction: Forward Kevin Sundher Recalled to Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL)

The Reading Royals of the ECHL, affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers of the National Hockey League, today announced that forward Kevin Sundher has been recalled by the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the American Hockey League.

