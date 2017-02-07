Reading Royals (ECHL) Transaction: Ryan (F) Traded to Indy Fuel
February 7, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
(Reading, PA) - The Reading Royals of the ECHL, affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers of the National Hockey League, today announced that forward Kenny Ryan has been traded to the Indy Fuel for future considerations.
