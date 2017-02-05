Reading Royals (ECHL) Transaction: Ryan (F) Placed on Team Suspension
February 5, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading Royals Transaction: Forward Kenny Ryan Placed on Team Suspension
(Reading, PA) - The Reading Royals of the ECHL, affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers of the National Hockey League, today announced that forward Kenny Ryan has been placed on team suspension. R0801MB2160_
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
ECHL Stories from February 5, 2017
- Reading Royals (ECHL) Transaction: Ryan (F) Placed on Team Suspension - Reading Royals
- ECHL Transactions - February 5 - ECHL
- Beast Goaltender D'Agostini Signs PTO with AHL's Marlies - Brampton Beast
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.