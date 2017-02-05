Reading Royals (ECHL) Transaction: Ryan (F) Placed on Team Suspension

February 5, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Reading Royals Transaction: Forward Kenny Ryan Placed on Team Suspension

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Royals of the ECHL, affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers of the National Hockey League, today announced that forward Kenny Ryan has been placed on team suspension. R0801MB2160_

