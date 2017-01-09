Reading Royals (ECHL) Transaction: Lotz (G) Recalled to Tucson (AHL)
January 9, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading Royals (ECHL) Transaction: Goaltender Austin Lotz Recalled to Tucson Roadrunners of American Hockey League
The Reading Royals of the ECHL, affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers of the National Hockey League, today announced that goaltender Austin Lotz has been recalled to the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League.
