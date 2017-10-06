Reading Royals Credentials

News Release

Hi, all.

Just wanted to give everyone a heads up that those of you who requested a Royals' media credential for the upcoming season can pick it up at the Employees Entrance of Santander Arena prior to Sunday's pre-season game (opening face-off is 4 pm).

As many of you know, this is my final day with the Royals. I want to thank everyone for all of your support and assistance over the years.

Please note that, if you are unable to pick up your credential on Sunday, my successor, David Fine, should be here in Reading next week. His email (which will be set up by Wednesday) will be dfine@royalshockey.com; I'm sure he'll be glad to work with you to ensure that you get your credential.

Thanks again. Best of luck.

Mark T.

