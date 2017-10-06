October 6, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals
News Release
Hi, all.
Just wanted to give everyone a heads up that those of you who requested a Royals' media credential for the upcoming season can pick it up at the Employees Entrance of Santander Arena prior to Sunday's pre-season game (opening face-off is 4 pm).
As many of you know, this is my final day with the Royals. I want to thank everyone for all of your support and assistance over the years.
Please note that, if you are unable to pick up your credential on Sunday, my successor, David Fine, should be here in Reading next week. His email (which will be set up by Wednesday) will be dfine@royalshockey.com; I'm sure he'll be glad to work with you to ensure that you get your credential.
Thanks again. Best of luck.
Mark T.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board
ECHL Stories from October 6, 2017
- Eagles Press Conference Rescheduled for Tuesday - Colorado Eagles
- Walker to Become First Australian to Play in the NHL - South Carolina Stingrays
- Admirals Announce Training Camp Roster - Norfolk Admirals
- Colorado Brings Back Offensive Weapon in Mychan - Colorado Eagles
- Thunder Introduces Three Staff Members - Wichita Thunder
- Worcester Railers HC Announces Front Office Addition - Worcester Railers HC
- Wings Honored for Continued Investments in Community - Kalamazoo Wings
- ECHL.TV All-Access Early Bird Special Now Available - Wichita Thunder
- Reading Royals Credentials - Reading Royals
- ECHL.TV All-Access Early Bird Special Now Available Including New - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL.TV All-Access Early Bird Special Now Available Including New Devices - ECHL
- Kevin Morris and Rob Hamilton Back with Monarchs - Manchester Monarchs