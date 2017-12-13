Reading Royal Receive points against Wheeling Nailers

December 13, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals
News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (11-7-2-0, 24 pts., T-3rd North) received three of four points this weekend against the first-place Wheeling Nailers. The Royals have eight home games this month.
Despite the winning, a hyper-competitive North Division has kept the Royals out of first place. From first (Wheeling, Manchester) to last (Worcester) in the division, there is only a seven-point separation, the closest of any ECHL grouping. The Royals are 9-5-1-0 against their division, the most wins against the North of any team.
This Week:
Royals Radio Recon: Jimmy G\'s Railroad House, 152 Woodrow Ave., Sinking Spring, PA with guests Head Coach Kirk MacDonald and Reading native Steven Swavely.
