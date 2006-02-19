News Release

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals announced Thursday the Battle of the Badges XIII for the FirstStates Cup will take place on Sun., Feb. 18 at 12:30 p.m., with the Reading Police and Fire Department facing the Allentown Police and Fire Department. Immediately following the Battle of the Badges, the Royals host Wheeling at 4:00 p.m. One ticket gains entry into both games and a portion of every ticket sold from the game benefits the Battle of the Badges Scholarship Fund established to help the children of firefighters and police officers. Tickets to the doubleheader are available here, calling 610-898-PUCK (7825) or visiting https://royals.isportstix.com/order/group/Battleofthebadges2018/.

"We are excited to honor and help donate to our local heroes that play a vital role in the Reading and Allentown communities," said Royals Chief Operating Officer and General Manager Ray Melcher. "The Battle of the Badges game is consistent with our commitment to honor those that make a positive impact. The Royals are a lot more than hockey. As strong as police and fire departments are is how strong their communities are and the same could be said about education. That's why the Battle of the Badges Scholarship Fund is essential."

For the second straight year, Reading Police and Fire Departments face off against the Allentown squads. Last season, Reading Police and Fire won a nail-biter, 7-6, in the first edition of "Reading vs. Allentown".

After the game on Feb. 18, the Royals host Faith and Family Night, a 4 for $44 Family Day (presented by Safe Berks, Berks Packing and Coca-Cola ) and a Slapshot t-shirt giveaway to the first 1,000 kids, presented by Bethany Children's Home.

"We're all in to support and honor local policemen and firefighters, as they help make Reading and Allentown some of the most-fabulous places to live and work," Melcher explained.

Why did the game begin?

The BOB Game began in 2006 as a benefit game played in remembrance of fallen Reading Police Officer Michael H. Wise II, who died in the line of duty in June of 2004, and Reading Police Officer Scott A. Wertz who was fatally wounded in the line of duty in August of 2006. The game also raises funds for the police and fire departments scholarship funds.

Series

Last season, a high-scoring affair went Reading's way, 7-6, against Allentown in the first-ever meeting between the respective towns' fire and police departments.

In the historical matchup between the Reading Fire Department and Reading Police Department, Fire won the series 6-4-1.

Dates and Scores

February 19, 2006 Fire 3 Police 3 (tie)

February 18, 2007 Fire 4 Police 2

February 17, 2008 Fire 3 Police 2

February 15, 2009 Fire 4 Police 2

February 28, 2010 Police 6 Fire 0

February 17, 2011 Fire 3 Police 2 (shootout win)

February 26, 2012 Fire 3 Police 2

February 10, 2013 Police 6 Fire 2

March 16, 2014 Police 8 Fire 6

March 8, 2015 Fire 4 Police 3

March 6, 2016 Police 6 Fire 2

March 5, 2017 Reading 7 Allentown 6

