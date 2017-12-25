Reading Heads into Holiday Break with 6-2 Loss to Monarchs

News Release

Reading, PA - Reading Royals forward Jimmy DeVito scored his first Royals goal in a 6-2 loss to the Manchester Monarchs Saturday at Santander Arena. Ryan Penny also scored for Reading.

The Royals are 14-13-2-0, good for 30 points. Reading had 34 points at the same point last season.

Box Score

Manchester had three goals in the second and jumped to a 4-0 lead through two. Matt Marcinew, Matt Schmalz and Jordan Smotherman tallied. Smotherman punctuated the middle period with a shot at the right post that solved Dekanich with 1:31 to go in the frame.

Penny deflected a shot at the slot to pull Reading within three at 6:39 of the frame. Hora shot it from the right blue line. Penny has eight goals this season.

Reading allowed two more goals before DeVito's shot from the bottom of the right circle sniped over Komm's shoulder. DeVito has six goals this season. The native of Bloomingdale, IL has played in three games with Reading since the Royals acquired him from Rapid City last week.

Martin Nemcik provided the Monarchs with the first goal, one-timing in his first of the season on a slap shot from the high slot. Mikkel Aagaard assisted at 14:32 of the first. The Monarchs led by one after one.

Reading's power play was 0-for-1 and Manchester's was 0-for-4. The Royals are 14-for-14 on the kill against Manchester this season.

The Royals are home Thurs., Dec. 28 at 7:00 p.m. against the Worcester Railers with $5 Green Zone tickets. It's APHILLYation night and the Royals will be wearing special orange jerseys to celebrate their proud affiliation with the Flyers. Reading players will be out for postgame autographs, courtesy of Rieck's printing.

Hero Night on Sat., Dec. 30

The Royals will wear Captain America jerseys and meet your favorite hero on the concourse on Sat., Dec. 30 at 7:00 p.m. Reading battles the Adirondack Thunder, who will wear Ultron Jerseys.

Meet Jerry "The King" Lawler on Wrestling Night Jan. 5

Meet wrestling legend Jerry "The King" Lawler at Santander Arena and watch the Royals battle the Brampton Beast on Fri., Jan. 5 at 7:00 p.m.

Santa Sacks Holiday Gift

Stuff the stocking with Santa Sacks! Get an autographed Royals puck and come out to three of our biggest games for just $30.

- Sat., Jan. 20 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Brampton (Slapshot bobblehead giveaway, THON Night, Star Wars jerseys)

- Fri., Feb. 17 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Brampton (Pink in the Rink, knit scarf giveaway)

- Sat., Mar. 17 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Brampton (Yannick Tifu number retired, Meet WWE Million Dollar Man)

- Sat., Mar. 24 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Worcester (Kelly Cup Tribute puck giveaway, Autism Awareness jerseys)

- Sat., Apr. 7 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Norfolk (FANdemonium, fan appreciation, fan's choice giveaway)

- Call 610-898-PUCK and tickets are available here.

More $5 Tickets

The Royals host Worcester on Thurs., Dec. 28 at 7:00 p.m. and have $5 Green Zone Tickets. It's A-PHILLY-ation night with special orange jerseys to celebrate our proud affiliation with the Flyers.

- Call 610-898-PUCK (7825) and tickets are available here.

About the Royals

The Royals have been owned by serial entrepreneur Jack Gulati since 2014 and are in their 17th ECHL season. Proudly affiliated with the NHL's Philadelphia Flyers and AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Reading plays in the Santander Arena, located in downtown Reading, PA at 700 Penn Street. The Royals won the Kelly Cup in 2013, have made the playoffs in eight straight seasons and are four-time division champions.

Reading Royals Mobile App

Head to the App Store and Google Play to download the new Reading Royals app on your smartphone! Stay up-to-date with team news, receive notifications and purchase tickets for your next experience at Santander Arena.

Broadcast Coverage

All Royals game can be heard on Rumba 1340 AM and the iHeartRadio app by searching "Rumba 1340". The pregame show starts 15 minutes before puck drop. Watch Royals games on ECHL.tv. Reading away games are shown locally on BCTV, channel 15 Comcast, channel 19 Service Electric.

David Fine

Reading Royals Hockey | Royalshockey.com

Broadcaster, Director of Media Relations

E: dfine@royalshockey.com

