Reading Gets Mark Bennett from Tulsa for Future Considerations

News Release

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals picked up forward Mark Bennett from the Tulsa Oilers for future considerations, Head Coach and Director of Player Personnel Kirk MacDonald announced Wednesday. Bennett joins Reading as the team prepares for a divisional matchup against Worcester Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. with $5 Green Zone tickets and postgame player autographs from Santander Arena. Bennett will wear #28. Additionally, Mark Naclerio has signed with a team in Europe and has been suspended from the Royals.

In ten games with Tulsa, Bennett registered a goal and three points in ten games.

Bennett is a 3rd-year professional that has one goal and five points in 12 ECHL games this season. The 6-foot, 205-lb. native of Oakville, ON started the season with Brampton (2 GP, 2a) and moved to the SPHL with Pensacola. With the Ice Flyers, Bennett had two goals and four points in five games.

Bennett introduced himself to the ECHL with two full seasons in Elmira from 2015-17. He tallied 17 goals and 55 points in 112 games. At Union College, he was a two-time ECAC champion and won the 2014 NCAA Championship. During the champion run, he had two goals and six points in 22 games.

