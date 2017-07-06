News Release

(Trenton, NJ) - The Reading Fightin Phils (50-33) couldn't overcome an early deficit as they fell to the Trenton Thunder (57-28) 6-3 on Thursday night. Reading has not recorded a win at ARM & HAMMER Park this season.

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Vince Velasquez made a rehab start for the Fightin Phils. He gave up a two-run home run to Billy Fleming with two outs in the bottom of the first inning. Velasquez recorded two strikeouts in the inning despite Trenton taking a 2-0 lead.

Trenton scored another run off Velasquez in the bottom of the third inning to extend their lead to 3-0. Tito Polo hit a RBI groundout to score Jorge Mateo. Velasquez finished his outing by striking out four batters in three innings. He allowed three runs off three hits and one walk.

Jiandido Tromp hit a lead-off triple in the top of the fourth inning off Trenton starter Daniel Camarena then scored on a RBI single by Kyle Martin to cut Trenton's lead to 3-1. Ranfi Casimiro (1-1) entered the game to pitch in relief of Velasquez in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Reading tied the game at 3-3 in the top of the fifth inning against Camarena. Cord Sandberg scored on a fielder's choice hit by Zach Coppola then Malquin Canelo scored on a RBI single from Carlos Tocci. Camarena left the game after 4 1/3 innings as Anyelo Gomez (1-0) came to pitch in relief.

Trenton would take a 6-3 lead against Casimiro and the Fightin Phils in the bottom of the fifth inning. Reading committed two errors in the inning that led to the three runs. Victor Arano pitched a scoreless inning in relief as he struck out the side while issuing one walk in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Cale Coshow earned his 11th save of the season by pitching a scoreless top of the ninth inning.

