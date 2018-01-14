Reading brings in D Mike Krieg from South Carolina for future considerations

News Release

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, announced Friday the team acquired defenseman Mike Krieg from the South Carolina Stingrays for future considerations. Krieg is a third-year professional from Phoenix, Arizona and has two assists in 12 games this season. He recorded a plus-one rating in two games against the Royals in November.

Krieg combined for three goals, 16 points and 46 penalty minutes last season with Norfolk and Wheeling. He scored his first ECHL goal for Norfolk in his fourth league game against Elmira on Oct. 21, 2016.

In 2015-16, Krieg started his professional career with the Pensacola Ice Flyers and recorded 26 points (3g) in 56 regular season games on the way to a President's Cup Championship. He earned SPHL All-Rookie Team honors.

Over four seasons at the University of St. Thomas (NCAA DIII), Krieg tallied 12 goals and 39 points in 90 games.

Before NCAA hockey, Krieg skated for two seasons in the NAHL with the Alexandria Blizzard.

Reading hosts Adirondack Friday at 7:00 p.m. and gives away gym bags to the first 2,000 fans, courtesy of Tower Health. Saturday, the Royals are at Adirondack for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop. Listen in to the BCTV Jimmy G's Trivia Question of the game for your chance to win a gift card to Jimmy G's Railroad House in Sinking Spring, PA.

Sunday, the team finishes the road trip at Manchester for a 3:00 p.m. showdown, with Royals Pregame coverage starting at 2:45 p.m. on BCTV and Rumba 1340.

The Royals are home next week for a pair of games against Brampton. First, it's THON, Scout and Star Wars Night Sat., Jan. 20 vs. the Beast at 7 p.m. The first 2,000 fans will receive a Slapshot Star Wars bobblehead. The Royals will wear Star Wars jerseys and help raise money for THON.

On Sunday at 4:00 p.m., it's Slapshot's Birthday and Mascot Mania, plus a 4 for $44 Family Day, presented by Safe Berks, Berks Packing and Coca-Cola. Check out a postgame autograph session. Kids will receive an autographed book (first 1,000 kids 14 and Under) courtesy of Prospectus Berco & M.P. Butterworth and Associates.

