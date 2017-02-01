RDA Holds Annual Signing Day Celebration

February 1, 2017 - United Soccer League (USL) - Pittsburgh Riverhounds News Release





PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Riverhounds Development Academy (RDA) celebrated its graduating Class of 2017 earlier today at Highmark Stadium.

Twenty players from the RDA set their collegiate commitments, with several more closing in on the final stages of the process, which is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks.

Director of Youth Development Jason Kutney said the signing day event represents the efforts of players who have fully subscribed to the RDA's philosophy and committed to setting and reaching goals.

"As a club, our job is to periodically align the wheels and continue clearing the path as best we can," Kutney said. "The players are the engine and they deserve full credit for all that they have achieved on and off the field. I would like to congratulate all local area soccer players and clubs on this amazing day in soccer."

The RDA boy's side was represented by Ibrokhim Mirzakhonov, who will be moving on to join head coach Jeroen Walstra at the Point Park University Men's Soccer program.

With six other boys graduating in the Class of 2017, and ongoing efforts to finalize plans, the RDA is excited for the prospect of what lies ahead for these boys and the future waves of growing talent within the club. Two of the remaining six players are very close to commitments, presently considering options at the Division I and II levels. This 2017 class of boys follows a 2016 graduating class that produced 10 athletes who went on to compete in the collegiate ranks.

Following an impressive 2016 graduating class that saw 16 girls move on to the collegiate level, the 2017 LadyHounds entered Signing Day with 19 of 22 players formalizing their commitments and the remaining three are likely just weeks away from doing the same.

Three of the players joined the RDA this year in an effort to continue their development at a high level and prepare for collegiate soccer. These players verbally committed to colleges while with their previous clubs. This list included Marisa Johnson of the RDA 99G side, who verbally committed to Ohio State University as a member of Victory Express, and Tori Kopchak (Duquesne University) and Megan Virgin (LIU Brooklyn), both of whom transferred to the 98G RDA team from Beadling Soccer Club where they set their collegiate decisions.

The remaining group of LadyHounds is filled with a highly-decorated cast of players who have gone on to achieve tremendous accomplishments in the game, both locally and nationally. From Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League (WPIAL) and Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) champions to a host of All-Section, All-State, and All-American honorees, to United States National Team call-ups and a national high school record-setter, this group of girls has turned heads and is now set to move on to an impressive list of universities.

Academy Director Scott Gibson expressed his pleasure in seeing the continued development of the RDA model.

"After going through the process last year with the first ever RDA class to graduate, it's excellent to see the next wave of players sign today," Gibson said. "It's very important for the club and our Academy that we see program development year-to-year after a foundation is built. I'm delighted to say that in 2017 we have done this, and look forward to many more RDA graduating classes to come."

The day's celebration for the Class of 2017 included the players and families enjoying an event featuring photo opportunities and individual moments of recognition.

With a potent lineup of verbally committed 2018s, on both the boys' and girls' sides, and several members of the 2019 and 2020 classes closing in on commitments as well, the future for the RDA looks bright as the club enters the Elite Clubs National League (ECNL) this fall.

Here is the current listing of all the RDA Class of 2017 members with their corresponding college commitments:

Alexis Bengel (Highlands) - University of Pittsburgh

Sabrina Bryan (Canon McMillan) - Hofstra University

Bailey Cartwright (Greensburg Central Catholic) - University of Notre Dame

Chrissy Ciarrocca (Pine-Richland) - Miami University (OH)

Eliza Cochran (Shady Side Academy) - Georgetown University

Marissa Dezorzi (Yough) - West Virginia University

Jayna Fittipaldo (South Fayette) - University of Illinois

Jamie Frank (Kiski) - Rutgers University

Kenzie Grenell (Connellsville) - Mercyhurst University

Marisa Johnson (Bethel Park) - Ohio State University

Amanda Kalin (Pine-Richland) - Duquesne University

Tori Kopchak (Mars) - Duquesne University

Danielle McNally (North Hills) - Clarion University

Ibrokhim Mirzaknohov (Brashear) - Point Park University

Aideen O'Donoghue (Canon McMillan) - University of Pittsburgh

Brittany Palla (Kiski) - Indiana State University

Shannon Salley (Greensburg Central Catholic) - Air Force Academy

Abigail Skatell (Greensburg Central Catholic) - Seton Hill University

Ciara Terabasso (West Allegheny) - Rutgers University

Meghan Virgin (Canon McMillan) - LIU Brooklyn

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





United Soccer League Stories from February 1, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.