Rays Swap Players with Hershey

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays announced Tuesday that defenseman Joey Leach has been reassigned to the club by the Hershey Bears, the team's American Hockey League affiliate. In addition, goaltender Parker Milner has been recalled by Hershey and will join the Bears.

In 18 games with Hershey this season, Leach has three assists, 35 penalty minutes and a +8 rating. The Wadena, Sask. native is in his second year with the organization after signing with the Bears prior to the 2015-16 season.

The blueliner has also skated in four contests for South Carolina this year, assisting on three goals. Last year Leach suited up for 58 regular season games with the Stingrays and accounted for 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) with 122 penalty minutes and a +40 rating. Leach was named the AMI Graphics ECHL Plus/Minus award winner for the 2015-16 season. He then appeared in 19 postseason contests, scoring five points (two goals, three assists) with 34 penalty minutes.

Now in his fourth professional season, the 24-year-old was previously a third round selection of the Calgary Flames in the 2010 NHL Draft. Leach is expected to join the Rays in advance of the team's game in Greenville Tuesday night.

Milner will head to the AHL for the first time this season after recently finding his groove with South Carolina. The netminder has anchored the Stingrays during their recent success and is among the league leaders in all goaltending categories. His 2.37 goals against average is third-best in the ECHL, while his 17 wins are tied for fourth in the league.

The 26-year-old has had AHL stints in all of his three previous professional seasons including Bridgeport for eight games during 2013-14 and six games in 2015-16, as well as one game with the Iowa Wild in 2014-15.

A native of Pittsburgh, Pa., Milner played at Boston College from 2009-13 and helped lead the Eagles to three Hockey East titles and two NCAA Championships. He was named the MVP of the 2012 NCAA Tournament.

