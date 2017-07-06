Rays Sign Forward Johnny McInnis

News Release

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud National Hockey League affiliate of the Washington Capitals and American Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, have agreed to terms with forward Johnny McInnis for the 2017-18 season.

South Carolina acquired the rights to McInnis at the conclusion of the 2016-17 season, completing a trade with the Reading Royals initially agreed to on Mar. 9. During the last three seasons, McInnis has suited up for 186 regular season ECHL games with four different teams, racking up 108 total points on 47 goals and 61 assists.

A native of Boston, McInnis posted nine points on seven goals and two assists in 31 regular season games for Reading in 2016-17. He started the year with Orlando and played 13 games, scoring six points on three goals and three assists. The forward then spent a short time with Utah, appearing in eight contests and earning five points on two goals and three assists.

In 2015-16, McInnis spent the entire year with the Solar Bears, playing in all 72 regular season games and registering 41 points (19 goals, 22 assists). He began his ECHL career the year before in 2014-15 with the Florida Everblades, scoring 24 points on eight goals and 16 assists in 28 games. McInnis was traded to Orlando mid-season and finished the year with 23 points (eight goals, 15 assists) in 34 games.

McInnis, 27, has also suited up for two AHL games with the Lake Erie Monsters after completing his collegiate career at Minnesota State in 2014.

Measuring 6-foot-2, and 211 pounds, McInnis had a prolific career with the Mavericks from 2010-14, playing in 133 collegiate games and posting 79 points on 43 goals and 36 assists. The forward was part of two NCAA Tournament appearances in 2013 and 2014, including a Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) Championship during 2014 when McInnis served as team captain. During the 2013-14 season, McInnis also led the team with 21 goals and was third on the squad with 38 points.

McInnis joins forwards Trevor Gillies and Patrick Megannety as the three skaters who have been signed by the Stingrays for the 2017-18 season. More player signings are expected to be announced in the coming days and weeks.

South Carolina opens its 25th anniversary season in front of their home fans at the North Charleston Coliseum on Oct. 20 against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 7:05 p.m.

