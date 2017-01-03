Rays Get Fourth in a Row with Triumph over Tulsa

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays (17-11-1-1) came back from an early deficit to defeat the Tulsa Oilers (20-13-3-0) for their fourth consecutive victory by a score of 4-1 on Tuesday night at the North Charleston Coliseum.

Four players had multi-point nights including Rob Flick who had a big impact in the performance with a shorthanded goal and a power play assist, Marcus Perrier (one goal, one assist), Derek DeBlois (one goal, one assists) and Kelly Zajac (two assists).

Goaltender Parker Milner has been in net for all four consecutive Rays wins and continued his hot streak Tuesday by making 19 saves on 20 shots. With the win, South Carolina has pulled even with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for a third place tie in the ECHL's South Division standings.

The Oilers took an initial 1-0 lead with a goal by Kale Kessy at 10:33 of the opening period and held their advantage into the first intermission.

It took a little while, but the Stingrays responded late in the second to tie the game and take the lead in a span of 1:24. While killing a penalty to forward Tim McGauley for interference, Flick grabbed the puck in the neutral zone and brought it into the offensive end down the right wing before making a highlight-reel move to beat his defenseman. He then took aim at goaltender Jamie Phillips and moved around a poke check attempt before sliding the puck into the far side of the net to even the game at 1-1. Perrier was credited with the only assist on the shorthanded tally that brought Rays fans in the Coliseum to life at 17:00 of the middle period.

Then it was captain Devin who gave South Carolina its first lead of the contest at 18:24 with his ninth goal of the year from DeBlois and Zajac and the Stingrays took control of the game.

Perrier gave his team some insurance with his fourth goal of the year on the power play at 18:57 of the third after Flick hit him with a perfect pass in between the circles to set up the strike. Zajac also picked up a helper on the play with his second assist.

After Tulsa pulled Phillips in exchange for an extra attacker, DeBlois iced the win for South Carolina with an unassisted empty-net goal at 19:33.

Phillips finished with 20 saves for the Oilers in the loss. South Carolina outshot Tulsa 24-20 on the night, including holding the Oilers to just five shots in both the second and third periods.

The Rays were 1-for-4 with the man advantage in the contest, while Tulsa was held scoreless at 0-for-4.

South Carolina is back at home Friday night to battle the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 7:05 p.m. before hitting the road for six consecutive contests away from home at Greenville, Atlanta and Florida.

