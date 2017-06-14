Rays Acquire McInnis from Reading

News Release

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have acquired the rights to forward Johnny McInnis from the Reading Royals to complete a trade initially made on March 9.

The Boston native most recently suited up for three postseason contests with Reading after playing 31 regular season games with the Royals since he was acquired in a trade from the Utah Grizzlies on Dec. 20. With Reading, McInnis posted nine points on seven goals and two assists.

"South Carolina is definitely a spot that's always been in the back of my mind and somewhere I wanted to land at some point," McInnis said. "You're never excited to get the call from your coach that you've been traded, but this was definitely a positive one for me. It's definitely a spot I'm comfortable in. I love the area and I'm excited to get out in the community and get to know everyone better."

McInnis, 27, started the 2016-17 year with Orlando and played 13 games, scoring six points on three goals and three assists. The forward spent only a short time with Utah, appearing in eight contests and earning five points on two goals and three assists.

In 2015-16, McInnis spent the entire year with the Solar Bears, playing in all 72 regular season games and registering 41 points (19 goals, 22 assists). He began his ECHL career the year before in 2014-15 with the Florida Everblades, scoring 24 points on eight goals and 16 assists in 28 games. McInnis was traded to Orlando midseason and finished the year with 23 points (eight goals, 15 assists) in 34 games.

During the 2015 playoffs with the Solar Bears, McInnis had six points in six games on three goals and three assists. He has also suited up for two AHL games with the Lake Erie Monsters after completing his collegiate career at Minnesota State in 2014.

"We are familiar with Johnny from his time with both Orlando and Florida," said Stingrays head coach Ryan Warsofsky. "We really like his size and speed. He gives us a guy with experience that we've liked the last few seasons."

Measuring 6-foot-2, and 211 pounds, McInnis had a standout career with the Mavericks from 2010-14, suiting up for 133 collegiate games while posting 79 points on 43 goals and 36 assists. The forward was part of two NCAA Tournament appearances in 2013 and 2014, including a Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) Championship during 2014 when McInnis served as team captain. During the 2013-14 season, McInnis also led the team in goals with 21 and was third on the squad with 38 points. At the conclusion of the year, he was selected to the All-WCHA Third Team.

"There's a lot of familiar faces for me on this team, especially the coaching staff," McInnis said. "The coaches are two guys in the game that I have known for a long time and I have the utmost respect for both of them. I'm excited to get to work with them again."

South Carolina opens the season in front of their home fans at the North Charleston Coliseum on Oct. 20 against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 7:05 p.m.

2017-18 season packages are on sale now through the Stingrays office featuring discounted pricing and great benefits! For more information, call 843-744-2248 or visit StingraysHockey.com.

