Rawhide to Hold Annual Job Fair on March 3

February 6, 2018 - California League (CalL) - Visalia Rawhide News Release





VISALIA, CA - The Visalia Rawhide announced today that the club will be holding its annual Job Fair at Rawhide Ballpark (300 N Giddings St, Visalia) on Saturday, March 3, Â from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.Â Positions will be available in a variety of areas, including concessions, food preparation, retail, and ushering.

The club expects over 100 Tulare and Kings County residents to earn jobs, which will provide workers with valuable experience in the customer service industry.

"We're excited to bring back familiar faces and also hire new members into the Rawhide Family," said Manager of Ballpark Operations Jerry Verastegui. "Our gameday staff members play a pivotal role in our ballpark's operation. We are hoping to hire people with a positive attitude who like to smile, are friendly, and care about serving others."

Rawhide General Manager Jennifer (Pendergraft) Reynolds also stressed the importance of a friendly gameday staff. "Everyone who works here is responsible for the outstanding experience our fans have at Rawhide Ballpark. The fan experience during Rawhide games is among the best in all of professional baseball, and our gameday staff are a critical part of welcoming all fans to the Rawhide family."

The Rawhide season consists of 70 home games over the course of five months, beginning in early April and ending in early September.

For a head start in applying, job seekers are encouraged to pre-register at RawhideBaseball.com. To pre-register, complete the application on the homepage and return to the ticket office on Giddings St. Applicants may also scan and email applications to jerry@rawhidebaseball.com. Job seekers are encouraged to come to the job fair prepared with a copy of the completed application and their resume.

2018 marks the 72nd year of professional baseball in Visalia at Rawhide Ballpark. The Rawhide will open their season on at home April 5th against the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes. For tickets and more information, please visit RawhideBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





California League Stories from February 6, 2018

Rawhide to Hold Annual Job Fair on March 3 - Visalia Rawhide

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.