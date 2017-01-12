Rawhide to Hold Annual Job Fair on February 11

January 12, 2017 - California League (CalL) - Visalia Rawhide News Release





Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide announced today that the club will be holding its annual Job Fair at Rawhide Ballpark (300 N Giddings St in Visalia) on February 11th from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Positions will be available in a variety of areas, including concessions, food preparation, retail, and ushering.

The club expects over 100 Tulare and Kings County residents to earn jobs, which will provide workers with valuable experience in the customer service industry.

" We're excited to bring back familiar faces and also hire new members into the Rawhide Family," said Manager of Ballpark Operations Jerry Verastegui. " Our gameday staff members play a pivotal role in our ballpark's operation. Not only do they interact with our fans on a constant basis, but they help make Rawhide games an exciting and fun experience. So we are hoping to hire people who like to smile, are friendly, and care about serving others."

Rawhide General Manager Jennifer Pendergraft also stressed the importance of a friendly gameday staff. "Everyone who works here is responsible for the experience our fans have at Rawhide Ballpark," Pendergraft said. "The fan experience during Rawhide games is among the best in all of professional baseball, and our gameday staff are a critical part of maintaining that standard."

The Rawhide season consists of 70 home games over the course of five months, beginning in early April and ending in early September. The Rawhide will also host the California League All-Star Game and Fan Fest for the first time in 28 years, which will be an added opportunity for Rawhide employees to gain experience.

For a head start in applying, prospective staff members are encouraged to pre-register at RawhideBaseball.com. To pre-register, complete the application on the homepage and return to the ticket office on Giddings St. Applicants may also scan and email applications to jerry@rawhidebaseball.com or fax it back to (559) 739-7732, ATTENTION: JOB FAIR. Job seekers are encouraged to come to the job fair prepared with a copy of the completed application and resume.

Opening day of the 2017 Rawhide Season is Thursday, April 13th. For tickets and more information, please visit RawhideBaseball.com.

