Rawhide Shut out by San Jose

SAN JOSE, CA - Visalia struggled to bring runners around once they got on base today and, for the second consecutive game, were shut out by the San Jose Giants, falling 3-0 in the final game of the series at Municipal Stadium. Visalia (55-55/19-21) was swept in a series for the first time since they fell in four consecutive games in Modesto at the end of June and San Jose (49-61/19-21) has now won four straight games.

The Rawhide had chances to score against Giants newcomer Garrett Williams (W, 1-0), but Williams was able to hold the line, straining runners on base in five of the six strong innings he pitched. Williams struck out a career best ten hitters, including punching out the side in order in the third, and kept the Rawhide from making solid contact for his entire outing. Williams had taken over for Mark Melancon, who pitched an inning in a rehab appearance to begin the game, and held the Rawhide scoreless despite allowing five hits, walking three men, and hitting a batter.

Visalia put runners on first and third with two outs in the second and fifth and had runners on second and third with two outs in the sixth and seventh, but Williams was able to shut the rallies down with two strikeouts and two ground balls respectively.

The Rawhide went hitless with runners in scoring position over the final two games of the series.

Bo Takahashi (L, 6-7) struggled to get into a rhythm early, surrendering a solo homer to Bryan Reynolds in the first inning and then two more in the second on a Ronnie Jebavy RBI triple and a sacrifice fly from John Polonius. Takahashi gave up four hits over the first two frames, and then didn't allow a hit for the rest of his outing. Takahashi did struggle with his command, tying his season high by walking five hitters, and left with two outs in the fifth after throwing 94 pitches. Keegan Long took over and retired seven of the eight Giants hitters that he faced.

Visalia went down in order against Dylan Rheault (SV, 17) in the ninth as the Giants secured their first sweep of the Rawhide this season. This series marked the first time this year that a team other than Modesto has swept the Rawhide. Visalia and San Jose are now tied with records of 19-21 in the second half standings and are a half-game back of Modesto at the time of this writing.

Visalia will head home to begin a four-game series with the Stockton Ports tomorrow to kick off Taquiza y Toros weekend, where the Rawhide will become the Visalia Toros to celebrate the Hispanic heritage of Tulare County. First pitch is at 7 PM and will feature LHP Cody Reed (4-4, 3.34) for the Rawhide and a still to-be-announced starter for Stockton. Tickets are still available on Rawdhiebaseball.com.

