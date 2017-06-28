Rawhide Come Back to Force Extras But Fall

News Release

MODESTO, CA - It was Tyler Baker whose two-run homer tied the game in the bottom of the ninth for Visalia two days ago and tonight it was Baker at the plate again with the tying run on base in the ninth and the Rawhide running out of outs.

â¨The Rawhide had already put the tying run in scoring position thanks to a leadoff double by Sergio Alcantara down the first base line. With Marty Herum at the plate, Alcantara tried to take third on a ball in the dirt that got away from Joe DeCarlo to his left. Alcantara beat DeCarlo's throw, but he slid past the bag and Jordan Cowan reapplied the tag to retire Alcantara at third. Just like that, the Rawhide were down to their final out and strike.

Herum would work the count full from Matt Walker and would draw a walk to extend the game for Baker. Baker was also down to his final strike and was also able to work the count full against Walker before smoking a grounder down the line that jumped over the glove of Eric Filia at first. Herum was going on the pitch and motored all the way around the bases to score from first and tie the game 1-1.

Tommy Eveld would pitch a scoreless ninth after shutting Modesto (43-33, 4-2) down in the eighth inning, but Visalia went quietly in the 10th against Marvin Gorgas (2-0), giving the Nuts the chance to walk off.

Chris Mariscal ripped the second pitch he saw from J.R. Bradley into deep left and, though Galli Cribbs made an acrobatic diving attempt, the ball sailed inches past his glove and rolled away from him along the wall. Mariscal motored around to third with a leadoff triple and, with a five-man, drawn in infield starting him in the face, Gianfranco Wawoe laced a single over Alcantara's head to end the game. Bradley (L, 1-2) did not retire a batter.

Both Pablo Lopez and Cody Reed were outstanding today for Modesto and Visalia (39-37, 3-3) respectively. Reed weaved in and out of traffic in the first three innings, working out of jams with two men on and less than two outs in all three frames. He retired the side in order in the fourth and sixth, and picked off Filia at first to end the fifth.

Lopez was masterful, matching Reed zero for zero on the scoreboard. Lopez gave up a leadoff single to Matt McPhearson to begin the ballgame and proceeded to set down 19 Rawhide batters in a row until Austin Byler finally broke the silence with two outs in the seventh inning. Herum then singled to center and Byler was gunned down trying to take third. It was Lopez's first shutout performance of the season and the second for Reed.

Visalia has now fallen in three consecutive games on the heels of their eight-game winning streak and the Nuts have won three straight to take sole possession of first place after they held first place for all but 11 days in the first half

