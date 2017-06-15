Rawhide Avoid Sweep as Ports Fall

News Release

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Ports are still in search of their first series sweep of the season, but still found themselves in a tie for first place at the end of Wednesday night. The Visalia Rawhide salvaged the finale of a three-game series at Banner Island Ballpark, handing the Ports their sixth shutout of the season by a final of 3-0.

Ports starter A.J. Puk (4-5) retired the first six batters he faced to open his start but would give up back-to-back hits to begin the third inning that produced Visalia's first run. Austin Byler singled and scored on an ensuing double to left by Matt Jones to give the Rawhide a 1-0 lead. It was the only run allowed by Puk who was otherwise dominant. Puk went 6.2 innings and allowed one run on five hits while walking one and striking out 11.

Rawhide starter Cody Reed (1-2) retired the first 10 batters he faced and faced the minimum through 4.2 innings before allowing a single to Sean Murphy, Stockton's first hit of the game. Reed would pitch around a leadoff single in the sixth, proceeding to strike out the next three batters in succession to conclude his outing.

Reed would earn the victory, going six scoreless innings and allowing two hits while striking out eight batters for a second straight outing.

Cameron Gann pitched a perfect seventh inning in relief while Mason McCullough pitched around a single and a walk in the eighth. Bud Jeter (SV, 15) pitched around a leadoff single in the ninth to earn his league-leading 15th save of the season.

Visalia added a pair of late runs beginning with a run off Jared Lyons in the eighth. Matt McPhearson singled and then went to second on an errant pick-off throw. After a single advanced McPhearson to third, Jason Morozowski grounded out to bring in McPhearson and make it a 2-0 game. The run was unearned and the only run allowed by Lyons in his inning-and-a-third of work.

Joey Wagman came on to pitch the ninth and with one out, walked Byler and hit Jones to put two aboard. Grant Heyman would hit a grounder to first on which the Ports tried to turn a double-play but were late as Byler crossed home plate to make it a 3-0 Rawhide lead.

After taking two of three from Visalia, the Ports travel to Lake Elsinore to wrap up the first half of the season in a four-game set with the Storm. In the series opener, Angel Duno (5-2, 5.46 ERA) makes the start for Stockton, opposed by Lake Elsinore right-hander Jesse Scholtens (2-1, 2.79 ERA). First pitch is set for 7 p.m. PDT.

