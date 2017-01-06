Rawhide Announce Front Office Staff Additions

January 6, 2017 - California League (CalL) - Visalia Rawhide News Release





VISALIA, CA - The Visalia Rawhide announced today the addition of two new faces to the club's front office staff. Vinnie Longo will join the Rawhide as the team's new voice, as he assumes the duties of Director of Broadcasting and Media Relations. Audrea Avalos will also join the staff as Community Relations Manager and will oversee the Rawhide's community outreach programs.

Longo had served as the lead broadcaster and Assistant General Manager for the independent San Rafael Pacifics since 2014. In addition to his broadcast duties, Longo ran the Pacifics' Media Relations department and assisted with the club's Baseball Operations and Marketing departments. He graduated from Ithaca College with a degree in Television and Radio Production, focusing in broadcasting.

Avalos had previously spent the past four years working as a Broadcast Assistant for the Los Angeles Clippers, which involved co-managing the production of all Clippers game broadcasts and communicating directly with the NBA and broadcast sponsors. A native of Fowler, CA, she graduated with a degree in Radio Broadcasting from the University of La Verne.

"I am so happy to be home and very grateful for the opportunity here in Visalia," said Avalos. "I'm excited to continue my career in sports as a part of the Rawhide family."

"I'm incredibly excited to be taking on this role with the Rawhide and to be joining the Visalia community," said Longo. "The Rawhide are a first-rate organization in Minor League Baseball, and I'm looking forward to becoming a part of it.

