Rawhide Announce 2018 as "Year of the Cowbell"

News Release

Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide announced today the 2018 season will be the "Year of the Cowbell" at Rawhide Ballpark. The year-long celebration will be held to celebrate the tenth year since the Visalia franchise re-branded as the Rawhide.

A key feature of the announcement is the construction of America's Largest Cowbell, which will be accessible to fans during the 2018 season on the Rawhide concourse.

"2018 is a monumental year for us because we've now been the Rawhide for ten years," said Rawhide General Manager Jennifer (Pendergraft) Reynolds. "Under the Rawhide brand, Recreation Park has undergone huge renovations that bring our fan experience up to the highest standards in Minor League Baseball, making the Rawhide brand synonymous with positive change in the local baseball community. This year, we are celebrating that achievement and inviting all of our fans to join the party."

"We continue to generate great support from this community, and we thought that it would be in line with true Visalia fashion to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the Rawhide by constructing a five-foot-tall cowbell - another nod to the dairy and agriculture industry which our county hangs its hat on," said Rawhide President Tom Seidler. "We hope that our fans and the local community will enjoy the celebration as much as we will during the 2018 season.

The Rawhide begin the 2018 season on April 5 with a seven-game homestand and a series against the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (Advanced-A, Los Angeles Dodgers).

About the Visalia Rawhide: The Visalia Rawhide are a professional baseball team in the Class A Advanced California League and are the only professional sports team in Tulare and Kings counties. The team has been an affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks since 2007 and is entering their 72nd year of play in 2018. The Rawhide renovated their home at Recreation Ballpark in 2009 and have since become the largest gathering of individuals in Tulare County, having set an attendance record for the seventh time in the past eight season in 2017. In 2018, the Rawhide look to continue their reputation for hosting competitive baseball while providing affordable family entertainment.

