Rattie's Overtime Penalty Shot Wins It, 6-5

February 10, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





ONTARIO, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (19-18-7-1, 46pts) battled all night and RW Ty Rattie converted an overtime penalty shot to sink the Ontario Reign (23-18-3-1, 50pts) by a 6-5 score on Saturday night at Citizens Business Bank Arena. Rattie finished with three points (2g-1a), C Josh Currie had two goals, and D Joey LaLeggia, playing on the blue line, had a goal and assist on the night.

Bakersfield heads to San Diego on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Rattie (BAK) 2. Currie (BAK) 3. LaLeggia (BAK)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 2/7; ONT - 1/4

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 32; ONT - 37

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Brossoit (5-3-2; 37/32); ONT - Campbell (24:31; 11-9-4; 13/11)

Joey LaLeggia, who converted from defense to wing last season, played on the blue line tonight with D Keegan Lowe recalled by the Edmonton Oilers earlier in the day

Evan Polei fought twice in the opening period, picked up 22 penalty minutes, and was given a game misconduct for the two fights in one game

The 86 combined penalty minutes is a season-high; there were four fights

The Condors are 4-1-0 against the Reign this season

The Condors four-game road trip continues in San Diego on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Scratches: Jones, Mantha, O'Brien

