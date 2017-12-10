Ratelle Collects \\"Gordie Howe Hat Trick\\" in 4-1 Win over Rush

News Release

LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado Eagles forward Joey Ratelle notched a goal, an assist and was involved in a pair of fights, as part of a "Gordie Howe Hat Trick" that would propel Colorado to a 4-1 victory over the Rapid City Rush on Friday. Sam Brittain collected the win in net, stopping 19 of the 20 shots he faced in the contest. The victory was Colorado's fifth straight win and now gives the Eagles points in the standings in each of their last 11 contests.

Ratelle started the scoring on the power play when he fielded a cross-slot pass and blistered a shot past Rush goaltender Adam Vay at the 13:41 mark of the first period to give Colorado a 1-0 edge. The Eagles would finish the opening 20 minutes of play by outshooting Rapid City 19-1.

Moving into the second period, the Eagles would stretch their lead to 2-0 on a slapshot from the left circle from defenseman Gage Ausmus that would light the lamp at the 5:33 mark of the period.

Colorado would again find the back of the net when forward Ryan Harrison collected a drop pass in the slot before snapping the puck past Vay and giving the Eagles a 3-0 advantage with 4:09 remaining in the second period. The goal would also signal the end of the night for Vay, who would then give way to Christian Frey in net.

Heading into the third period of play, Colorado would put another goal on the board when forward Matt Garbowsky fired a wrister from the slot that would beat Frey and grow the Eagles lead to 4-0 with 4:33 left in the contest.

Rapid City would earn a power play late in the final frame and they would finally break through, as forward Marcus Ortiz snuck a wrister from the side of the net past Brittain to trim the Colorado advantage to 4-1 with 2:20 remaining in regulation.

Both teams would finish the evening going 1-for-4 on the power play, as Colorado would outshoot the Rush by a final count of 37-20.

Colorado returns to action when the Eagles concluded their three-game series against the Rapid City Rush on Saturday, December 9th at 7:05pm at the Budweiser Events Center.

