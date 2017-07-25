Rascals Shut out Crushers 4-0

News Release

AVON, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers, presented by Mercy, were shut out by the River City Rascals, 4-0, in their series opener on Tuesday. The Crushers (26-34) were held scoreless for the first time since July 16, and the Rascals (33-29) extended their winning streak to four games.

The Rascals jumped on top early with a run in the first. Jimmy Kerrigan led off with a single, advancing into scoring position with a stolen base. After Johnny Morales laid down a bunt to move Kerrrigan to third, Josh Silver brought him in with another single.

After a lengthy drought for both teams, River City extended their lead in the eighth. Silver and Mike Jurgella connected for back-to-back singles to start the inning. In the next at bat, Paul Kronenfeld bounced a ball to first, and an errant throw to second from Austin O'Brien allowed Silver to score and Jurgella to move to third. Another errant throw, this time a wild pitch from Mason Klotz, brought in Jurgella to give the Rascals a 3-0 advantage.

River City plated their final run in the ninth. Kerrigan cracked a one-out single, and shortstop Parker Norris bobbled a groundball off the bat of Morales to leave runners on first and second. Two batters later, Jurgella brought in the final run with an RBI single to put the Rascals up 4-0.

Manny Arciniega (1-1) shouldered the loss, allowing just one run on five hits with five strikeouts in four innings of work. The Crushers and Rascals return to action with the second game of their three-game set beginning at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday.

