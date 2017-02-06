Rascals Put Education First in 2017

February 6, 2017 - Frontier League (FL) - River City Rascals News Release





The River City Rascals are making schools and our educators top priority in 2017 with the announcement of two education themed days, Education Day on May 5th and Teacher Appreciation Day on June 7th.

The Rascals are happy to welcome back our annual Education Day on Friday, May 5 to jump start the 2017 season. The exhibition game versus Rascals' crosstown rival, the Gateway Grizzlies, offers local schools the opportunity to end the school year with a bang (or the crack of a bat if you will). Students and teachers attending the day's game will have the opportunity to engage with multiple exhibitors including Junior Achievement, Challenger Learning Center, Magic House, the City of O'Fallon's D.A.R.E. program, and many more! Each exhibitor will provide a STEM learning activity for all students in attendance.

While Education Day focuses on fun for the students, Teacher Appreciation Day on Wednesday, June 7 honors our educators. Teachers can kick-off their summer break by joining us for a night of fun and relaxation at the ballpark. All teachers will receive a drink voucher that can be used at Rascals' concession stands or Raskies' Bar and Lounge with the purchase of their box seat.

Whether you're looking to bring out your class or want to grab your teacher friends and have some fun in the sun, the Rascals are the place to be!

