Raquel Rodriguez Goal Confirmed as Fastest in NWSL History

News Release

Tinton Falls, N.J. - Upon further review by the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), the game-opening goal this past weekend by Sky Blue FC midfielder Raquel Rodriguez has officially been recorded as occurring at 24 seconds, making it the fastest goal in NWSL history.

"We are delighted to hear that Sky Blue FC is being acknowledged with the fastest goal in league history," said Christy Holly, Sky Blue FC head coach. "The goal was a true team effort and shows everything about the team ethic and mentality of our players. We really appreciate the NWSL for putting in their due diligence to ensure that the goal received this distinction."

The Rodriguez goal f6&id15f2f08ede&ea0e953b4f5) was the result of a very aggressive start against Portland Thorns FC at Providence Park, a match that Sky Blue FC won by a tally of 3-1. On the play, forward Sam Kerr gathered a rebound on the right side of the penalty area before turning and playing a hard roller towards Rodriguez. Seeing space in front of her, the Costa Rica international quickly stepped into a powerful shot that slotted past Portland netminder Adrianna Franch.

The new record is less than a second under the previous mark, which was accomplished by FC Kansas City midfielder Erika Tymrak against the Boston Breakers on July 9, 2015. The NWSL released a video today 6&idf03db23477&ea0e953b4f5) that shows just how close the two goals were in comparison, with Rodriguez scoring in 24.76 seconds and Tymrak finishing at the 25.73-second mark.

Next up for Sky Blue FC is a road contest with the Chicago Red Stars this Sunday at 6:00 p.m. The New Jersey outfit will then return home to Yurcak Field on Wednesday, June 28, hosting the Orlando Pride for a 7:00 p.m. kickoff. Individual tickets for that match are available now online f6&id019315daa1&ea0e953b4f5) or by calling 888-SBFC-TIX (888-723-2849).

