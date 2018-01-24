Rapid City\\"s Vay Named CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week

News Release

PRINCETON, N.J. - Adam Vay of the Rapid City Rush is the CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Jan. 15-22.

Vay went 3-0-0 with a 2.29 goal-against average and a save percentage of .951 in three appearances against Utah last week. The 23-year-old stopped 36 shots in a 3-1 win on Monday, made 46 saves in a 4-3 overtime victory on Friday and turned aside 53 shots in an 8-3 win on Saturday.

A native of Budapest, Hungary, Vay has appeared in 17 games with the Rush this season going 7-8-1 with a 3.64 goals-against average and a save percentage of .899. He has also seen action in two games with Iowa of the American Hockey League.

Under an NHL contract with the Minnesota Wild, Vay is 27-25-3 in 56 career ECHL appearances with Quad City and Rapid City with three shutouts, a 3.21 goals-against average and a save percentage of. 899.

Prior to turning pro, Vay represented Hungary in multiple international tournaments, including the Under-18 World Juniors in 2010-11 and 2011-12 and the 2016 World Championships.

Runners Up: Michael Houser, Fort Wayne (2-0-0, 2.50 GAA, .922 save pct.) and Adam Morrison, Wheeling (2-0-0, 2.00 GAA, .933 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Martin Ouellette (Florida), Etienne Marcoux (Indy), Chris Nell (Kansas City), Mackenzie Skapski (Orlando), John Muse (Reading), Matej Machovsky (Toledo), Sean Maguire (Utah) and Shane Starrett (Wichita).

