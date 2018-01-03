Rangers Winter Caravan Stops in Round Rock January 23

News Release

Manager Jeff Banister Scheduled to Appear

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Texas Rangers Winter Caravan is pulling into Round Rock next month! The luncheon caravan stop, presented by Cody Pools, will be hosted at the Round Rock Sports Center on Tuesday, January 23.

Rangers manager Jeff Banister will make the trip from Arlington to meet fans in Central Texas. Additional players, coaches and front office personnel scheduled to attend will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for the luncheon are on sale now through the Express ticket office by calling (512) 255-2255 or online at RoundRockExpress.com . Individual general admission tickets are $50 each and a reserved table of eight is available for $350. The event will start at noon, with doors opening at 11:15 a.m. There will be an autograph session for all ticketed attendees following the luncheon and presentation. The sports center is located at 2400 Chisholm Trail in Round Rock.

The Express open the 2018 season on Thursday, April 5 with a five-game series against the Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals affiliate) at Dell Diamond. Season memberships and flex plan ticket packages are on sale now.

