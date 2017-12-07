Rangers Sign Free Agent Goaltender Marek

News Release

26-year-old assigned to Hartford (AHL)

NEW YORK, December 6, 2017 - New York Rangers General Manager Jeff Gorton announced today that the team has signed free agent goaltender Marek Mazanec and has assigned Mazanec to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Mazanec, 26, has appeared in 31 career NHL games over parts of three seasons (2013-14 - 2014-15; 2016-17), all with Nashville, posting an 8-13-4 record, along with a 2.98 GAA, a .895 SV%, and two shutouts. He made 25 of his 31 appearances with the Predators during his rookie season in 2013-14. Mazanec was named the NHL's Rookie of the Month for November of 2013, as he posted a 5-4-1 record, along with a 2.00 GAA, a .932 SV%, and two shutouts in 10 appearances during the month. He stopped 22 of 24 shots he faced while making his NHL debut on Nov. 8, 2013 at Winnipeg, and he stopped 39 of 41 shots he faced to earn his first career NHL win on Nov. 16, 2013 vs. Chicago.

The 6-4, 187-pounder appeared in 23 games with HC Slovan Bratislava of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) this season, posting a 3.40 GAA and a .899 SV%. Mazanec made at least 30 saves in 13 of his 23 KHL appearances. He made his KHL debut on Aug. 23, 2017 against SKA, and he stopped 29 of 31 shots he faced to earn his first career KHL win on Aug. 30, 2017 against Dinamo Minsk.

In addition to his NHL experience, Mazanec has appeared in 165 games in the American Hockey League (AHL) over parts of four seasons (2013-14 - 2016-17), posting a 82-60-17 record, along with a 2.59 GAA, a .909 SV%, and 11 shutouts. He appeared in a playoff game in three of his four AHL seasons, and he also posted a .912 SV% or better in three of the four seasons.

The Pisek, Czech Republic, native was originally selected by Nashville in the sixth round, 179th overall, of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

