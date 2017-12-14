Rangers Return Alexandar Georgiev to Hartford

December 14, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack
News Release
NEW YORK - New York Rangers General Manager Jeff Gorton announced today that the team has assigned goaltender Alexandar Georgiev to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL).
Georgiev was recalled by the Rangers on Dec. 5 and he dressed for the team\'s game on Dec. 5 at Pittsburgh. He has appeared in 17 games with the Wolf Pack this season, posting a 4-7-4 record, along with a 3.29 GAA and a .897 SV%. Georgiev has made at least 30 saves in seven of his 17 AHL appearances in 2017-18, including four of his last six AHL appearances.
