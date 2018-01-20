Rangers Recall Tony Deangelo and Daniel

News Release

NEW YORK, - New York Rangers General Manager Jeff Gorton announced today that the team has recalled defenseman Tony DeAngelo and forward Daniel Catenacci from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL).

DeAngelo, 22, has skated in 29 games with the Wolf Pack this season, registering two goals and 11 assists for 13 points, along with 17 penalty minutes. DeAngelo ranks second among Hartford defensemen in points per game (0.45) and is tied for second among team defensemen in points in 2017-18. He has recorded 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in his last 16 games, and he posted a six-game point streak from Dec. 8 at Providence to Dec. 22 vs. Providence.

The 5-11, 181-pounder has skated in eight games with the Rangers this season, registering one assist and two penalty minutes. DeAngelo made his Rangers debut on Oct. 5 vs. Colorado, and he recorded his first assist/point with the Blueshirts on Oct. 17 vs. Pittsburgh.

Catenacci, 24, has skated in 23 games with the Wolf Pack this season, registering two goals and eight assists for 10 points, along with 19 penalty minutes. He tallied seven points (two goals, five assists) in a seven-game span from Oct. 28 at Lehigh Valley to Nov. 12 vs. Laval. Catenacci registered two points (one goal, one assist), including the game-winning goal, on Nov. 11 at Bridgeport.

The 5-10, 193-pounder skated in 11 NHL games with Buffalo during the 2015-16 season. Catenacci was acquired by the Rangers from Buffalo in exchange for Mat Bodie on Feb. 28, 2017.

In addition, the Rangers have assigned forward Lias Andersson to Hartford. Andersson, 19, has skated in 22 games with Frolunda of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) this season, registering seven goals and seven assists for 14 points. He also helped Sweden win a silver medal at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship, as he recorded seven points (six goals, one assist) in seven games during the tournament.

Andersson was selected by the Rangers in the first round, seventh overall, of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

