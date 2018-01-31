RANGERS RECALL TONY D E ANGELO AND PETER HOLLAND FROM HARTFORD

News Release

NEW YORK - New York Rangers General Manager Jeff Gorton announced today that the team has recalled defenseman Tony DeAngelo and forward Peter Holland from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL).

DeAngelo, 22, has skated in 12 games with the Rangers this season, registering three assists. He tallied two assists in four games with the Blueshirts after he was recalled on Jan. 19. DeAngelo has skated in 29 games with the Wolf Pack this season, recording two goals and 11 assists for 13 points, along with 17 penalty minutes. He tallied 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in his last 16 AHL games prior to being recalled by the Rangers on Jan. 19.

Holland, 27, has skated in six games with the Rangers this season, and he has registered two assists in the six contests. He tallied a shorthanded assist, which was his first assist/point as a Ranger, while making his debut with the Blueshirts on Jan. 16 vs. Philadelphia. Holland has skated in 36 AHL games this season with the Wolf Pack and Laval Rocket, registering 13 goals and 20 assists for 33 points, along with 40 penalty minutes. At the time he was initially recalled by the Rangers on Jan. 15, Holland was tied for 12th in the AHL in points this season.

