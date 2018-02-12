Rangers Recall Ryan Sproul from Hartford

February 12, 2018





NEW YORK, February 12, 2018 - New York Rangers General Manager Jeff Gorton announced today that the team has recalled defenseman Ryan Sproul from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, Rangers defenseman Steven Kampfer will be sidelined for four-to-six weeks after suffering a fractured hand.

Sproul, 25, has skated in 41 AHL games with the Grand Rapids Griffins and Wolf Pack this season, registering 10 goals and 12 assists for 22 points, along with 28 penalty minutes. He is tied for fourth among AHL defensemen in goals this season. Sproul tallied a point in each of his last three AHL games with the Wolf Pack, registering five points (three goals, two assists) over the span. In addition, he has registered eight points (six goals, two assists) in his last six AHL games and nine points (seven goals, two assists) in his last nine AHL contests. Sproul tallied two goals, including the game-winning goal in overtime, on Feb. 7 vs. Bridgeport.

The 6-4, 205-pounder has skated in 256 career AHL games over parts of five seasons, registering 38 goals and 75 assists for 113 points, along with 127 penalty minutes. Sproul has tallied at least 10 goals in three of his four full seasons in the AHL. He was selected to the AHL All-Rookie Team in 2013-14.

The Mississauga, Ontario, native has also skated in 28 career NHL games over parts of two seasons (2013-14; 2016-17), all with the Red Wings, registering one goal and six assists for seven points, along with six penalty minutes. Sproul made his NHL debut on Apr. 13, 2014 at St. Louis, and he registered his first career NHL assist/point while skating in his second career NHL game on Oct. 21, 2016 vs. Nashville.

Sproul was acquired by the Rangers from Detroit in exchange for Matt Puempel on Oct. 21, 2017. He was originally selected by the Red Wings in the second round, 55th overall, of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft.

