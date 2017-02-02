Rangers Recall Magnus Hellberg From Hartford

NEW YORK - New York Rangers General Manager Jeff Gorton announced today that the team has recalled goaltender Magnus Hellberg from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Hellberg, 25, has appeared in 26 games with the Wolf Pack this season, posting a 10-9-5 record, along with a 2.86 GAA and a .905 SV%. Hellberg has allowed two goals or fewer in five of his last six AHL appearances (3-2-1 record, 1.80 GAA, .939 SV% over the span). The 6-6, 209-pounder has appeared in one game with the Rangers this season, stopping all four shots he faced on Jan. 17 vs. Dallas.

