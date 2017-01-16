Rangers Recall Magnus Hellberg From Hartford

NEW YORK - New York Rangers General Manager Jeff Gorton announced today that the team has recalled goaltender Magnus Hellberg from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Hellberg, 25, has appeared in 25 games with the Wolf Pack this season, posting a 10-9-4 record, along with a 2.91 GAA and a .905 SV%. Hellberg has allowed two goals or fewer in four of his last five appearances, including one goal in two of those contests (3-2-0 record, 1.80 GAA, .942 SV% over the span).

The 6-6, 209-pounder has appeared in 176 career AHL games over five seasons (2012-13 - 2016-17), posting an 82-65-13 record, along with a 2.45 GAA, a .915 SV%, and 13 SO. In his first season with the Wolf Pack in 2015-16, Hellberg posted a 30-20-3 record, along with a 2.40 GAA, a .918 SV%, and 3 SO in 53 appearances. He established AHL career-highs in appearances and wins last season, and he became the first Wolf Pack goaltender to register 30 wins in one season since 2004-05 (Jason LaBarbera).

Hellberg has appeared in two NHL games in his career. He appeared in one game with the Rangers last season, making his debut with the Blueshirts on Dec. 20, 2015 vs. Washington.

The Uppsala, Sweden, native was acquired by the Rangers from Nashville in exchange for a sixth round pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on July 1, 2015.

