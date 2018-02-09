Rangers Recall John Gilmour from Hartford

NEW YORK, February 9, 2018 - New York Rangers General Manager Jeff Gorton announced today that the team has recalled defenseman John Gilmour from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Gilmour, 24, has skated in 44 games with the Wolf Pack this season, registering six goals and 20 assists for 26 points, along with 22 penalty minutes. He is tied for seventh among AHL defensemen in assists and points this season, and he also leads Wolf Pack defensemen in both categories. Gilmour participated in the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic, and he won the Fastest Skater title during the AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Jan. 28 with a time of 13.663 seconds, which is the fourth-fastest time in the event's history. He has registered four assists/points in his last six AHL contests.

The 6-0, 195-pounder has skated in 120 career AHL games over two seasons with Hartford, registering 12 goals and 39 assists for 51 points, along with 40 penalty minutes. Gilmour recorded 25 points (six goals, 19 assists) in his rookie season in the AHL in 2016-17, and he ranked 11th among AHL rookie defensemen in points. Prior to beginning his professional career, Gilmour played four seasons of collegiate hockey at Providence College (2012-13 - 2015-16), and he helped Providence win the National Championship in 2014-15.

The Montreal, Quebec, native was signed by the Rangers as a free agent on August 18, 2016. Gilmour was originally selected by Calgary in the seventh round, 198th overall, of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

