Rangers Recall Brandon Halverson from Hartford
February 16, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
NEW YORK, February 16, 2018 - New York Rangers General Manager Jeff Gorton announced today that the team has recalled goaltender Brandon Halverson from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL).
Halverson, 21, has split the season between the Wolf Pack in the AHL and the Greenville Swamp Rabbits of the ECHL. He has appeared in three games with Hartford, posting a 1-2-0 record, along with a 3.68 GAA and a .892 SV%. Halverson stopped 31 of 33 shots he faced and earned a win while making his first AHL appearance of the season on Feb. 10 at Hershey. In addition, Halverson has made 22 ECHL appearances with Greenville this season, posting a 7-11-2 record, along with a 3.87 GAA and a .900 SV%. He has made 35 or more saves in 11 of his 22 ECHL appearances in 2017-18.
The Traverse City, Michigan, native was selected by the Rangers in the second round, 59th overall, of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.
