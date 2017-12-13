Rangers Recall Alexandar Georgiev from Hartford

December 13, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack
News Release
NEW YORK - New York Rangers General Manager Jeff Gorton announced today that the team has recalled goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL).
Georgiev, 21, has appeared in 17 games with the Wolf Pack this season, posting a 4-7-4 record, along with a 3.29 GAA and a .897 SV%. He has made at least 30 saves in seven of his 17 appearances in 2017-18, including four of his last six appearances. Georgiev made his AHL debut on Oct. 6 vs. Charlotte, and he earned his first career AHL win on Oct. 28 at Lehigh Valley. He made a single-game season-high 43 saves and earned a win in the Wolf Pack\'s 2-1 victory over Bridgeport on Nov. 11.
The Moscow, Russia, native was signed by the Rangers as an undrafted free agent on July 19, 2017.
