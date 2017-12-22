Rangers Caravan Returns to Frisco on January 27

News Release

FREE PUBLIC FANFEST FEATURES RANGERS PLAYERS & COACHES

FRISCO, Texas - The Texas Rangers Winter Caravan presented by Kroger makes its way back to Dr Pepper Ballpark, the home of the Frisco RoughRiders, on Saturday, Jan. 27 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fans will have the opportunity to meet Rangers players and coaches, collect autographs, and enjoy a day of free, family fun and festivities at Dr Pepper Ballpark as the RoughRiders celebrate the franchise's 15th anniversary season.

The names of the Rangers players and coaches scheduled to appear will be announced at a later date.

The FanFest portion of the event, held from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., is free and open to the public. In addition to the yearly autograph session with select Rangers players (noon-1 p.m.), the Caravan continues to be a more family-friendly experience. Fans can enjoy inflatables (weather permitting), airbrush artists, and the Primrose and Riders playgrounds. Of course, Riders mascots and team dog Brooks will be attendance as well!

Ballpark concessions will also be available for purchase with select $1 food specials, including $1 beer, hot chocolate, coffee, Dr Pepper Products, hot dogs and more.

Returning for a third year is the popular "Rangers Caravan VIP Autograph Session & Brunch," a private, ticketed event in the JCPenney Club from 10:30-11:45 a.m. For $50, fans will enjoy a private autograph session with the Rangers players in attendance, along with a brunch featuring mimosas and Bloody Marys. Proceeds from ticket sales for the Rangers Caravan VIP Autograph Session & Brunch will benefit the RoughRiders Foundation, which supports programs and organizations in the local community. Availability is extremely limited for this event, and tickets last year sold out quickly. To purchase tickets, click here .

The Riders Outpost, the RoughRiders team store, will be open during the event, with specials on select merchandise. Additionally, fans who wish to purchase ticket packages for the 2018 season may do so during the FanFest.

WHAT:

Texas Rangers Winter Caravan

WHEN:

10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, January 27

10:30 a.m.: Dr Pepper Ballpark gates open to public

10:30 a.m.-11:45 a.m.: Rangers Caravan VIP Autograph Session & Brunch (limited to 50 people)

11:45 a.m.: Media availability with Rangers Players/coaches, RoughRiders execs

Noon-1 p.m.: Public Autograph Session

WHERE:

Dr Pepper Ballpark

7300 RoughRiders Trail

Frisco, Texas 75034

WHO:

Select Texas Rangers players, RoughRiders mascots and more!

All FanFest events are subject to change pending weather. The Rangers Winter Caravan is presented by Kroger.

The RoughRiders open the 2018 season April 5 at Dr Pepper Ballpark. Season tickets and ticket packages are now available at RidersBaseball.com, (972) 731-9200 and the RoughRiders Ticket Office.

