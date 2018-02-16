Rangers Assign Vinni Lettieri to Hartford
February 16, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
NEW YORK - New York Rangers General Manager Jeff Gorton announced today that the team has assigned forward Vinni Lettieri to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL).
Lettieri, 23, has skated in 16 games with the Rangers this season, registering one goal and four assists for five points. He tallied his first career NHL goal/point while making his NHL debut on Dec. 29 at Detroit, and he registered his first career NHL assist on Jan. 7 at Vegas.
The 5-11, 195-pounder has skated in 35 AHL games with Hartford in 2017-18, registering 14 goals and nine assists for 23 points, along with 19 penalty minutes. Lettieri leads the Wolf Pack in goals and ranks second on the team in power play goals (seven) this season. At the time he was initially recalled by the Rangers on Dec. 28, Lettieri was tied for fifth among AHL rookies in goals (12) and was tied for 10th among AHL rookies in points (21) this season.
The Excelsior, Minnesota, native was signed by the Rangers as an undrafted free agent on March 27, 2017.
