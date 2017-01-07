Rangers Assign Nicklas Jensen to Hartford

January 7, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release





NEW YORK - New York Rangers General Manager Jeff Gorton announced today that the team has assigned Nicklas Jensen to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Jensen has skated in seven games with the Rangers this season, registering eight shots on goal. He has skated in 29 games with the Wolf Pack this season, registering 14 goals and 10 assists for 24 points, along with 30 penalty minutes. At the time he was recalled by the Rangers on Jan. 2, Jensen led Hartford in goals and points, and ranked second on the Wolf Pack in shots on goal (94) in 2016-17.

