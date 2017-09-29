Rangers Assign Matt Puempel to Hartford

Hartford Wolf Pack

September 29, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack

News Release

NEW YORK - New York Rangers General Manager Jeff Gorton announced today that the team has assigned Matt Puempel to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL). The Rangers have 25 players remaining in Training Camp. The roster breakdown is listed below:

Forwards (15): Pavel Buchnevich, Paul Carey, Filip Chytil, David Desharnais, Andrew Desjardins, Jesper Fast, Steven Fogarty*, Michael Grabner, Kevin Hayes, Chris Kreider, J.T. Miller, Rick Nash, Jimmy Vesey, Mika Zibanejad, Mats Zuccarello

Defensemen (8): Tony DeAngelo, Nick Holden, Steven Kampfer, Ryan McDonagh, Kevin Shattenkirk, Brady Skjei, Brendan Smith, Marc Staal

Goaltenders (2): Henrik Lundqvist, Ondrej Pavelec

